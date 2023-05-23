F1 prodigy opens up about 'comfortable' Monza test outing

Harry Smith

Tuesday 23 May 2023 14:28 - Updated: 14:28

Alpine Academy driver Jack Doohan enjoyed another test outing this month, this time taking to the track at Monza in the Alpine A521 car.

The 20-year-old Aussie has already had a couple of tastes of F1 machinery, driving in an FP1 outing for Alpine as well as in private tests.

With Oscar Piastri and Zhou Guanyu both leaving the program in recent seasons, Doohan is top of the priority list in the Alpine Academy pecking order, although he does face pressure from the likes of Victor Martins and Gabriele Mini.

Doohan will, therefore, be keen to impress alongside his F2 efforts this season as he eyes up more F1 track time during practice sessions later this season.

READ MORE: Horner reveals his TWO Red Bull driver recruitment REGRETS

Doohan's test success

Speaking to Formula Scout about his test outing, Doohan explained: "We planned the session to try and make it a little bit more difficult for myself.

“With how busy the schedule has been this year, I didn’t have any time to do any simulator [running] prior to the test. But straight away I felt comfortable.

"I had a test at Silverstone before Baku, which went very well as well. So I’m feeling in a good place in that car at the moment."

Jack Doohan already has plenty of test experience behind the wheel of an F1 car

Doohan then explained that he was very happy with his performance behind the wheel of the A521.

“At Monza, we basically tried to make things a bit more difficult for myself and make it not so easy to drive and stable, and try and make me have to adjust things on my own and really venture out into some difficulties.

“All in, the day was really good. I think the track was a little bit better than last year as well when I was there, but I’ve taken quite a big step forward.”

READ MORE: Forecasts suggest RAIN could play havoc at the Monaco Grand Prix