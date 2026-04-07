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Christian Horner and Adrian Newey

Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey — Photo: © IMAGO

Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap

Recapping all of the big F1 news on Tuesday March 7

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

It was one of F1's greatest ever partnerships as Christian Horner and Adrian Newey delivered championships galore to Red Bull.

But now we are finding out why the harmony ended and the split happened, thanks to an F1 insider.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are in F1 crisis, and a 'wartime relic' is to blame

Red Bull have had a disastrous start to the 2026 F1 season, with their new era of power unit production offering up some teething issues.

But that isn't nearly the biggest problem for Max Verstappen's frustrations as a 'Cold War relic' leaves the Milton Keynes team playing catchup.

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Verstappen and Red Bull are struggling in 2026
Verstappen and Red Bull are struggling in 2026

F1 champion’s Lewis Hamilton admission has Martin Brundle worried

There was a lot to discuss coming out of last month's Japanese Grand Prix, but there's one thing in particular that has Sky Sports' Martin Brundle concerned.

The long-time commentator and former driver pulled out one specific thing that reigning F1 champion Lando Norris said about his battle with Lewis Hamilton, which the broadcasting veteran said the sport has 'got to' change.

➡️ READ MORE

Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins

Finally, something hitting a wall at Albert Park that isn't Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The iconic Australian F1 circuit is getting a makeover over the next year or two, and part of that involves laying waste to a bunch of the old facilities.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen at Nurburgring: Major rule changes announced for F1 champion's 24-hour bid

The 24 Hours of Nürburgring is set to feature a host of new regulations for its upcoming 2026 edition with four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen the star attraction.

This year’s event is capturing extra attention as the 28-year-old Dutchman makes his much-anticipated debut in the iconic endurance test.

➡️ READ MORE

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Adrian Newey Martin Brundle

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