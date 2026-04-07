close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
George Russell looks upset at the Japanese GP

'Think again!' George Russell hit by Mercedes F1 reality check

George Russell looks upset at the Japanese GP — Photo: © IMAGO

'Think again!' George Russell hit by Mercedes F1 reality check

George Russell is no longer the F1 championship leader

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

George Russell has been warned about his Mercedes F1 team-mate Kimi Antonelli after a strange comment from the Brit last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Antonelli, against all expectation for his sophomore season, leads the 2026 drivers' standings after round three at Suzuka after benefitting from a safety car and securing his second consecutive race win.

Russell on the other hand, only managed fourth although a technical glitch on Mercedes' side prevented him from progressing any further on the restart. A software bug caused a sudden loss of pace for Mercedes driver, forcing Russell to super clip, slowing his car down.

While a technical issue is hardly Russell's fault, the British driver has however been instructed to amend his attitude towards his younger team-mate. David Coulthard suggested that Russell needs to begin 'eroding' Antonelli's burgeoning confidence and another pundit has now reminded the Mercedes man that the Italian may be his team-mate, but is mainly his rival.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen lines up replacement as Christian Horner urged to make Audi move

Crofty's words of wisdom

Speaking during The F1 Show after the Japanese GP, Sky Sports commentator David Croft said: "There was a really interesting point, just before the safety car restart where George is on the radio saying, ‘Can I just confirm he’s going to go where we trained, please?’ Now, whether Kimi did or not, he certainly got a better start than George did.

"Why is George Russell asking whether his teammate going to go when I think he's going to go? Is that because he’s a bit worried about Kimi? Is that because it’s still, 'we’re all part of the team here’?

"Is George feeling a bit unsure of the situation? Thinking about it afterwards, I found it a really strange thing for him to be saying at the time. They might be teammates, but they’re rivals here. George, if you think he is going to do exactly what you think he’s going to do, think again on that one!

"Kimi is the sort of driver who now has confidence to go with his talent, knows he can go out there and go for the win. It’s not about the team all the time."

F1 2026 Drivers' Standings after the Japanese Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes72
2George RussellMercedes63
3Charles LeclercFerrari49
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari41
5Lando NorrisMcLaren25
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren21
7Ollie BearmanHaas17
8Pierre GaslyAlpine15
9Max VerstappenRed Bull12
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls10
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
12Isack HadjarRed Bull4
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
14Carlos SainzWilliams2
15Esteban OconHaas1
16Franco ColapintoAlpine1
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alex AlbonWiliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

READ MORE: Why didn't F1 replace the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs?

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

Related

F1 Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Sky Sports David Croft

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

'I'm the guy': Hollywood A-lister tells Mercedes he can replace George Russell

'I'm the guy': Hollywood A-lister tells Mercedes he can replace George Russell

  • Yesterday 22:58
F1 champion’s Lewis Hamilton admission has Martin Brundle worried

F1 champion’s Lewis Hamilton admission has Martin Brundle worried

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

  • April 5, 2026 23:27
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

  • April 5, 2026 21:55
Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes might be forced to implement F1 team orders

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes might be forced to implement F1 team orders

  • April 5, 2026 17:42
The FIA double whammy set to stop Mercedes F1 dominance

The FIA double whammy set to stop Mercedes F1 dominance

  • April 5, 2026 12:55

Just in

13:55
F1 champion’s Lewis Hamilton admission has Martin Brundle worried
12:57
29 completely true F1 stats that seem like lies
11:56
Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins
10:54
'GP2 engines': F1 can end its Mario Kart era, but the cars will be even slower
09:56
Adrian Newey Honda request at the heart of Aston Martin F1 crisis
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'Think again!' George Russell hit by Mercedes F1 reality check Mercedes F1

'Think again!' George Russell hit by Mercedes F1 reality check

2 hours ago
29 completely true F1 stats that seem like lies F1 Stats

29 completely true F1 stats that seem like lies

Today 12:57
Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins Australian Grand Prix

Demolition starts at much-loved F1 circuit as £210million rebuild begins

Today 11:56
F1 insider reveals reason behind Christian Horner and Adrian Newey split F1 News & Gossip

F1 insider reveals reason behind Christian Horner and Adrian Newey split

Today 08:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x