F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

Wooft...where do we start with this one?

Do we unpack the 'donut arrest'? Or gawp in astonishment that by a lexical fluke someone is two letters away from sharing Lando Norris' name? Or maybe that F1 fans on Twitter can occasionally be funny?

There's much to consider here, but for the sake our rapidly depleting attention spans we'll get straight into it.

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A man was reportedly arrested. His name kind of sounds like F1 champion Lando Norris. It's important to note that it's NOT Lando Norris - our legal department are particularly jittery about this distinction. Instead it's a man called Landon Morris. You see that there's an extra 'n' on his forename, and 'm' instead of an 'n' in his surname. Glad we've cleared that up.

Now, when you're as deep into the F1-o-sphere as us and then you see a headline that reads 'Arrested Landon Morris', you will absolutely do a double take. Especially when you then look further and see the words 'man arrested doing donuts to impress date'. I mean...COME on!

Luckily for the real Lando Norris, Landon Morris looks nothing like our Lando Norris (it's okay, we'll get through this together).

For a bit of background, Morris was allegedly arrested in January but the story has only recently started doing the rounds on social media, spotted by an F1 fan which is why we, an F1 website, are covering it. The spring break hasn't hit us that hard we've taken to trawling Southwest Florida news networks for stories...yet.

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Intermission: Grab yourself a brew

Right, let's get into the actual details of Morris' story then. The 28-year-old was said to be arrested on Saturday, January 10 in Englewood, Florida for allegedly doing donuts in a church car park on a first date. In a Corvette.

Gulf Coast News reports that it was Morris seemingly behind the wheel of the car and it attracted the attention of the Charlotte County deputy, who proceeded to follow the Corvette.

It was at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (at this point, I'd like us to all hold hands and take a deep breath together. In....and out....in....and out), that the Corvette allegedly performed several donuts.

The deputy then put an end to date and arrested Morris, although the female passenger reportedly apologised and explained she had encouraged Landon to do the donuts.

The REAL Landon Morris

When one Norris fan caught wind of this story, they posted it on X and wrote: "Pardon?!? His name is what? Landon Morris?" An avalanche similar comments expressing disbelief also appeared in the replies and then- whoopsie daisy! The post pops up on an F1 account's algorithm!

And I'm glad I saw it. For it made me chuckle in these dark days of late-stage capitalism and that is...something, I suppose.

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