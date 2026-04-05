When is F1 next on your screens?

F1 is in the middle of a five-week break between races after two events on the 2026 calendar were cancelled.

In April, F1 should have been racing in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with the two grands prix scheduled for the weekend of April 10-12 and April 17-19 respectively.

However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East both events were cancelled with no other events introduced to replace them, which means there will be a five-week break between the Japanese Grand Prix and the next race in Miami.

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In between then, you can catch F1 stars Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll in action as they tackle GT Racing, with Stroll making his debut at Paul Ricard for the GT World Challenge Europe. Verstappen will compete in the Nurburgring qualifiers to prepare for his 24 hours debut in May.

So, when is the Miami Grand Prix? What's the schedule and will it be a sprint weekend?

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Schedule

The next F1 race will be the 2026 Miami Grand Prix which takes place at the temporary Miami International Autodrome circuit, set in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

This year the Miami Grand Prix will take place from Friday, May 1 through to and including Sunday, May 3.

When F1 returns it will be a sprint weekend, meaning that Friday will host competitive action in sprint qualifying for Saturday's mini race.

Here is a breakdown of all the sessions and how you can watch them in the UK and US:

FP1 & Sprint Qualifying - Friday, May 1

FP1 takes place at 12:30 local time (EDT), which is 11:30 (CDT), 09:30 (PDT) and 17:30 (BST).

Sprint Qualifying gets underway at 16:30 local time (EDT), which is 15:30 (CDT), 13:30 (PDT) and 21:30 (BST).

Sprint Race and Qualifying - Saturday, May 2

Saturday's sprint starts at 12:00 local time (EDT), 11:00 (CDT), 09:00 (PDT) and 17:00 (BST).

The all important qualifying session then takes place at 16:00 local time (EDT), which converts to 15:00 (CDT), 13:00 (PDT) and 21:00 (BST).

Race Day - Sunday, May 3

Lights out for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix is at 16:00 local time (EDT) for a 57 lap race around the 5.412km circuit.

Elsewhere in the US, you can watch the Miami GP at 15:00 (CDT) and 13:00 (PDT). For UK reviewers, the Miami GP is a late start with the race kicking off at 21:00.

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix

In the UK you can catch all the sessions, from FP1 to the main race, live on Sky Sports F1. A highlights package from the Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying, sprint race, qualifying and main race will also be available on Channel 4.

For viewers in the US, you can watch the Miami Grand Prix on Apple TV, where a free seven-day trial is available.

READ MORE: F1 in April - Six crucial dates for your diary

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