Michael Schumacher's daughter opens up about F1 legend's terrible accident

It is now 13 years since the traumatic event in France

Michael Schumacher's daughter has spoken publicly for the first time about the impact of the F1 legend's terrible skiing accident.

It is now 13 years since the seven-time world champion suffered a severe brain injury while on a family holiday in Méribel, France.

In a new documentary, Gina-Maria Bethke (nee Schumacher) reveals the impact of the traumatic event, and how horseback riding helped her navigate the darkest period of her life.

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Now married and living in Switzerland, Gina-Maria Bethke is one of the world’s top Western riders and the new documentary, 'Horsepower - The World of Gina Schumacher', reveals a fascinating insight into her life since that accident.

The film, which will air on German network ZDF, is now available online and will eventually air on TV. In it, Gina-Maria gives a raw take on how Michael's accident impacted her, and what helped her navigate the resulting trauma.

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Gina-Maria's crucial outlet

Horseback riding became a necessary outlet, with Gina-Maria admitting: “After my father’s accident, I threw myself into riding because I needed to do something. Horses have always been important to me, but now they’re absolutely essential - I simply can’t imagine life without them."

Finding that equine outlet provided her with the steadfast support she needed during uncertain times: “They helped me get through every obstacle,” she explains.

Gina-Maria Schumacher with mum Corinna.

Gina-Maria's horse skills - how Michael knew

Corinna Schumacher - Michael's wife and Gina-Maria's mum - also appears in the film and she shared a touching story about how the former Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes great spotted his daughter's potential for sporting greatness.

“When Gina was ten, Michael told me, ‘Gina will surpass you'’” she remembers.

“Because she’s naturally more self-driven. As an athlete, you have to be a bit selfish to succeed - otherwise, you won’t get very far.”

Looking back on Gina’s impressive career today, Corinna agreed as she concluded: “Now I truly believe he was right".

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