close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen, Schumacher, socials

Max Verstappen urged to copy Michael Schumacher trick to fix F1

Verstappen, Schumacher, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen urged to copy Michael Schumacher trick to fix F1

Martin Brundle has given some F1 wisdom to Max Verstappen

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Martin Brundle has urged Max Verstappen to change his tactics in trying to influence Formula 1 management.

Verstappen's season has been a whirlwind off the track and a disaster on it so far, with just 12 points from three grands prix, leading to the four-time world champion threatening to walk out on the sport.

The Dutchman is not happy with the new F1 rules and regulations that heavily rely on batteries and having to charge them by slowing down. This issue is exacerbated with Verstappen given his Red Bull is well off the pace and nowhere near to providing him with a chance to even get on a podium again let alone win the world championship.

With a series of comments that have constantly attacked the new regulations and talking up other projects outside of F1, Verstappen's future in the sport is one of the major talking points heading into the enforced F1 break following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix.

However, Sky Sports pundit and iconic F1 star Brundle believes Verstappen is not handling his complaints as best he can, and can perhaps learn from a seven-time world champion in the sport over how to fix any issues.

The Michael Schumacher way?

Brundle sympathised with Verstappen's arguments on the F1 Show and said: "Do I think he just walk away from F1? No, I don't, providing he can get a car that pleases him, his points are brutally made, but actually well made that this is just wrong at the moment.

"But what a Schumacher, or whatever would have done is closed the door, thumped the desk, metaphorically, got hold of the right people by the throat, walked out and say and with a smile, and go, 'everything's fine.' And then if they don't sort it out, which we're looking forward to for Miami, then you, then you start going on to the media."

Brundle though was not completely on Verstappen's side, claiming his constant moaning has become boring and that if he was to leave F1 he should do so or just quit complaining.

The former McLaren and Jordan star added: "Max is very unfiltered, isn't he - always has been - and he's talked a lot for a long time about 'I'm not in this for the long haul, I'm not gonna be hanging around here in my 40s' or whatever.

"And Max would say 'it's getting a bit boring'. Now, I think it's getting a bit boring with what he's saying.

"Either go or stop talking about it, because it is what it is you've got to make the most of it. I would hugely miss his talent, his generational speed and car control is something that very few people in the history of motorsport have had. It's quite extraordinary."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen hits out at 'anti-driving' F1 in quit threat

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Michael Schumacher Martin Brundle

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen's getting ugly and he needs Christian Horner to rein him in

Max Verstappen's getting ugly and he needs Christian Horner to rein him in

  • Yesterday 08:53
  • 1
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:27
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

  • Yesterday 22:42
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

  • Yesterday 21:55
Martin Brundle thinks Max Verstappen will stay in F1 but only on one condition

Martin Brundle thinks Max Verstappen will stay in F1 but only on one condition

  • April 2, 2026 21:15
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

  • Yesterday 20:53

Just in

5-4
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
5-4
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'
5-4
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
5-4
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
5-4
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Yesterday 23:27
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large Mercedes F1

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation Ferrari F1

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline Mercedes

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Yesterday 19:51
Ontdek het op Google Play
x