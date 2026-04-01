Luring Verstappen to Aston Martin? Stroll arrives at Nurburgring where F1 star is testing
Luring Verstappen to Aston Martin? Stroll arrives at Nurburgring where F1 star is testing
The Nurburgring track is becoming a hotbed for F1 drivers
Max Verstappen has been a walking (or racing) billboard for the legendary Nurburgring circuit in recent times, but now he is attracting more from the F1 world.
Aston Martin star Lance Stroll has now made an appearance at the circuit dubbed the 'Green Hell'. The Canadian shared a video showcasing the Aston Martin GT3 in action while he observed from the stands. Earlier, Verstappen was also spotted at the iconic circuit during a private test session.
Verstappen is now focusing on the upcoming Nurburgring 24 Hours event scheduled for mid-May. He’ll be competing with his own outfit, Verstappen.com Racing. Earlier testing began when he won the NLS2 race, only to be disqualified a few hours later for using seven sets of tires instead of the permitted six.
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Stroll spotted at Nurburgring
While Verstappen’s recent sessions reflect his mixed feelings about F1, he still enjoys the thrill of GT3 racing.
Stroll, sharing a similar passion, posted on social media about his visit to the German circuit. It remains unclear if the Canadian took a spin in the Aston Martin that’s currently on display.
Verstappen's start to the new F1 season has been a poor one and there is speculation he could leave his Red Bull team, due to a clause in his contract that reportedly says he can exit the team if he is not in the top two in the world championship by a certain date.
A driver of the four-time world champion's calibre means he could walk into any team, although existing driver contracts make that notion a little tricky.
Mercedes would love to have Verstappen but already have two excellent drivers in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli making that move a tricky one.
Aston Martin though have been long-time admirers of Verstappen, and while their package isn't up to Verstappen's level right now, the conversation could look different if the Honda power unit catches up with rivals by the end of the season.
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