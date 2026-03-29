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Lando Norris, McLaren, Japan, 2026

Lando Norris says controversial F1 regulations won't change: 'It doesn't matter what we say'

Lando Norris, McLaren, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lando Norris says controversial F1 regulations won't change: 'It doesn't matter what we say'

F1's reigning champion doesn't have much faith

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

F1's newest champion Lando Norris has delivered an extremely sceptical view of the sport's highly contested new regulations at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris and his McLaren squad finally seemed to find their feet at Suzuka after their troubling opening rounds, especially where the Mercedes power unit is concerned.

Neither Norris nor his team-mate Oscar Piastri were able to start the Chinese GP earlier this month, with team principal Andrea Stella revealing their MCL40s had suffered separate electrical issues, leaving them unable to begin the main event in Shanghai.

Norris' woes then continued in Japan when he missed out on the first 40 minutes of the weekend's final practice session due to a problem with the energy store system (ES) that required a new one to be fitted.

But thanks to the hard work of the McLaren mechanics, Norris made it back out on track for the final 20 minutes of FP3, going on to qualify in P5, splitting the Ferraris for the start of Sunday's race.

McLaren clearly took a step forward at the third round of the championship, with Piastri picking up his first podium of the year, but Norris is far from happy with the current state of the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Antonelli makes history, F1 star given medical update after huge crash

Lando Norris losing faith in F1

Though F1 is only three races into the new regulations cycle, stars of the grid such as Norris and fellow champion Max Verstappen have been consistently vocal about their dislike of the new power unit regulations, especially the changes to energy management.

Verstappen even appears to be 'seriously considering' retirement due to his sheer hatred for how the new F1 cars must be driven, and though the FIA have confirmed a meeting is set to take place to consider whether changes need to be made, Norris is doubtful they will listen to the drivers.

During the Japanese GP weekend, Norris was asked by Dutch outlet Viaplay: "As a world champion, you have an important voice in this paddock. Now that teams, stakeholders are going to talk about changing regulations, what is the thing that you would like to see changed when we come to Miami?''

But the reigning champion gave a rather existential response, saying: "There's no point in saying it honestly.

"It doesn't matter what we [the drivers] say. As long as the fans enjoy it that's what matters.''

The reporter then suggested that the 'drivers need to enjoy the new regulations cycle as well, to which Norris replied: ''Clearly not," shaking his head and laughing as he walked away from the interview.

READ MORE: Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'

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