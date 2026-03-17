close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A straight faced Zak Brown is flanked by a smiling Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 dig after double DNS at Chinese Grand Prix

A straight faced Zak Brown is flanked by a smiling Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris — Photo: © IMAGO

Zak Brown delivers McLaren F1 dig after double DNS at Chinese Grand Prix

Neither Norris or Piastri started Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown issued the perfect response to his team's double DNS at the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a dramatic start to Sunday's race in Shanghai, four drivers failed to start the grand prix with Lando Norris unable to make it out of the pits and onto the grid before the pit lane closed, and did not start due to an electrical issue in the power unit.

A separate electrical issue was also found in Oscar Piastri's PU and he was subsequently wheeled off the grid, his second DNS of the season which means he has failed to race a single grand prix lap in 2026.

Speaking after the Chinese GP, team principal Andrea Stella vowed to review the issue with Mercedes High Performance Powertrains; but the double points loss in Sunday's race will have far reaching consequences for the remainder of McLaren's season.

Should McLaren's development allow them to catch up with Mercedes and Ferrari, then any lost points at the beginning of the season could hinder them in a later championship battle.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

Brown switches focus to IndyCar

After a disappointing Chinese GP, Brown turned his focus to IndyCar where Arrow McLaren contested the Grand Prix of Arlington.

The best finishing McLaren star of was Pato O'Ward in fifth, while Sunday's race was won by Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood.

Ahead of the race in Arlington, Brown delivered an interview with FOX Sports' commentary team, where the team boss referred to his team's F1 disappointment earlier on.

When Will Buxton wished him the best of luck ahead of the IndyCar race, Brown couldn't resist a dig at his F1 team's performance and joked: "As long as we start today it will be better than it was last night."

READ MORE: F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed

Related

F1 McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Chinese Grand Prix Zak Brown

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

McLaren to hold talks with Mercedes after engine failure at Chinese GP

McLaren to hold talks with Mercedes after engine failure at Chinese GP

  • Today 11:54
F1 News Today: Alonso takes drastic action as FIA alarm raised

F1 News Today: Alonso takes drastic action as FIA alarm raised

  • 2 hours ago
Furious F1 star refuses apology from rival over controversial Chinese GP incident

Furious F1 star refuses apology from rival over controversial Chinese GP incident

  • Today 13:56
McLaren BURNED by community note after Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren BURNED by community note after Chinese Grand Prix

  • March 15, 2026 15:24
Aston Martin F1 'takeover pitched by new team' as situation nears 'breaking point'

Aston Martin F1 'takeover pitched by new team' as situation nears 'breaking point'

  • 2 minutes ago
Max Verstappen's F1 request rejected over Nurburgring appearance

Max Verstappen's F1 request rejected over Nurburgring appearance

  • 48 minutes ago

Just in

19:42
Aston Martin F1 'takeover pitched by new team' as situation nears 'breaking point'
18:56
Max Verstappen's F1 request rejected over Nurburgring appearance
17:56
Jubilant Lewis Hamilton pictured with Toto Wolff in epic Mercedes reunion
17:35
F1 News Today: Alonso takes drastic action as FIA alarm raised
15:55
Who is Jak Crawford? Aston Martin's F1 star ready to replace Stroll or Alonso
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen's F1 request rejected over Nurburgring appearance Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's F1 request rejected over Nurburgring appearance

48 minutes ago
Jubilant Lewis Hamilton pictured with Toto Wolff in epic Mercedes reunion Lewis Hamilton

Jubilant Lewis Hamilton pictured with Toto Wolff in epic Mercedes reunion

1 hour ago
F1 has become WWE and it may be your fault F1 2026

F1 has become WWE and it may be your fault

Today 12:55
F1's 'battery world championship' - Fernando Alonso fumes at new regulations F1 2026

F1's 'battery world championship' - Fernando Alonso fumes at new regulations

Today 10:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x