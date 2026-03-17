McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown issued the perfect response to his team's double DNS at the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a dramatic start to Sunday's race in Shanghai, four drivers failed to start the grand prix with Lando Norris unable to make it out of the pits and onto the grid before the pit lane closed, and did not start due to an electrical issue in the power unit.

A separate electrical issue was also found in Oscar Piastri's PU and he was subsequently wheeled off the grid, his second DNS of the season which means he has failed to race a single grand prix lap in 2026.

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Speaking after the Chinese GP, team principal Andrea Stella vowed to review the issue with Mercedes High Performance Powertrains; but the double points loss in Sunday's race will have far reaching consequences for the remainder of McLaren's season.

Should McLaren's development allow them to catch up with Mercedes and Ferrari, then any lost points at the beginning of the season could hinder them in a later championship battle.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start

Brown switches focus to IndyCar

After a disappointing Chinese GP, Brown turned his focus to IndyCar where Arrow McLaren contested the Grand Prix of Arlington.

The best finishing McLaren star of was Pato O'Ward in fifth, while Sunday's race was won by Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood.

Ahead of the race in Arlington, Brown delivered an interview with FOX Sports' commentary team, where the team boss referred to his team's F1 disappointment earlier on.

When Will Buxton wished him the best of luck ahead of the IndyCar race, Brown couldn't resist a dig at his F1 team's performance and joked: "As long as we start today it will be better than it was last night."

READ MORE: F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed

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