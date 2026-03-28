Aston Martin update roasted by F1 fans at Japanese Grand Prix - 'They have given up'

It's not been fun to be Aston Martin this year. It's not just that their car isn't fast (although it isn't), and it's not just that their car isn't reliable (although it isn't).

It's that those things are true, and everyone knows it. The team was already the butt of some fans' jokes thanks to the 'Lance Stroll driving for his dad's team and probably not being good enough to do that' thing, but the AMR26 has surpassed all previous lows.

As a reminder: as well as the car being the slowest or second slowest on the grid, it shakes itself apart and its drivers can barely go half a race distance without risking permanent nerve damage because of the vibrations.

Article continues under video

In light of all this, the team's social media squad appear to have taken the decision that, actually, there's no need to put their drivers' session finishing positions on their posts at this point. It's not, after all, like they're anything to brag about.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

Aston Martin cannot buy a win

FP1 (Stroll P21, Jak Crawford P22) was described simply, with a picture of a car on track and the caption: 'First session in Suzuka'. FP2, a similar picture and the caption 'Free Practice Friday complete'.

Fans noticed.

"Even Alpine last year was posting results during their s***box days," one wrote. "What are we doing here. Why are we even here."

Another replied to the FP2 tweet with a gif of a crying woman, captioned 'They don't even bother to post the positions anymore'.

"So no positions reported? Is this going to be the way now? They have given up..."

Even Aston themselves appear to have taken the hint, with Saturday's final practice session summed up with the caption: "Final Free Practice session. Lance P21, Fernando P22."

Still, at least they're not Haas' social media team, who immediately turned off comments on their FP2 Instagram post when the styling of the message that their drivers were ninth and 11th on the timing boards was relayed in...Well. Look. They put up a graphic where the big, noticeable bold font at the top just says '9/11'.

F1 RESULTS: Japanese Grand Prix practice times and positions

Related