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Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2026

F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix

All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice

Mercedes sent out a not-so-subtle reminder to their F1 rivals that they, not McLaren or Ferrari, remain the team to beat at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows had been in a cluster of teams in the same pace range in FP1 and FP2, but came out on Saturday with nearly a second a lap more pace to put to bed any ideas that they might be losing their edge.

Times at the very top of the boards were a touch faster than in FP2 on Friday afternoon at Suzuka, with teams making sure they optimise their single-lap pace for qualifying as well as their long-run speed.

One team who struggled to do that was McLaren – specifically on Lando Norris' car, which didn't come out of the garage until there were 25 minutes left in the session due to a battery issue. That comes off the back of an apparent hydraulic leak keeping the reigning champion from starting FP2 on time the previous day...and of course, after the team's disastrous double-DNS last time out in Shanghai.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, was the second fastest non-Mercedes car in the session, a full second behind Kimi Antonelli but barely a tenth off the back of the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Audi provided something of a surprise, mixing it around the Ferraris and McLarens with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto sandwiching eighth placed Max Verstappen, who had another miserable session.

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Japanese Grand Prix FP3 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:29.362
2George RussellMercedes+0.254s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.867s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.002s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.021s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.238s
7Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.296s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.548s
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.638s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.720s
11Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.732s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.735s
13Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.926s
14Esteban OconHaas+1.964s
15Oliver BearmanHaas+2.196s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+2.371s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.397s
18Carlos SainzWilliams+2.467s
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.141s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+3.178s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+4.123s
22Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+4.167s

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.133
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.092s
3George RussellMercedes+0.205s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.516s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.713s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.847s
7Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.308s
8Alex AlbonWilliams+1.363s
9Oliver BearmanHaas+1.365s
10Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.376s
11Esteban OconHaas+1.399s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.457s
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.475s
14Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.601s
15Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.626s
16Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.800s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.305s
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.482s
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.463s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+3.556s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.818s
22Arvid LindbladRacing BullsNO TIME

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:31.666
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.026s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.132s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.199s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.289s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.374s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.791s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.863s
9Esteban OconHaas+0.935s
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+0.999s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.093s
12Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.132s
13Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.137s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+1.234s
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.312s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.695s
17Carlos SainzWilliams+1.717s
18Alex AlbonWilliams+2.031s
19Sergio PerezCadillac+2.555s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.824s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.628s
22Jak CrawfordAston Martin+4.696s

Is there F1 today?

The Japanese Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday at Suzuka with qualifying on Saturday, March 28th at 14:00 (local time) and 06:00 (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

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