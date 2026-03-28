F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix
All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice
Mercedes sent out a not-so-subtle reminder to their F1 rivals that they, not McLaren or Ferrari, remain the team to beat at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Silver Arrows had been in a cluster of teams in the same pace range in FP1 and FP2, but came out on Saturday with nearly a second a lap more pace to put to bed any ideas that they might be losing their edge.
Times at the very top of the boards were a touch faster than in FP2 on Friday afternoon at Suzuka, with teams making sure they optimise their single-lap pace for qualifying as well as their long-run speed.
One team who struggled to do that was McLaren – specifically on Lando Norris' car, which didn't come out of the garage until there were 25 minutes left in the session due to a battery issue. That comes off the back of an apparent hydraulic leak keeping the reigning champion from starting FP2 on time the previous day...and of course, after the team's disastrous double-DNS last time out in Shanghai.
Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, was the second fastest non-Mercedes car in the session, a full second behind Kimi Antonelli but barely a tenth off the back of the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Audi provided something of a surprise, mixing it around the Ferraris and McLarens with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto sandwiching eighth placed Max Verstappen, who had another miserable session.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed
Japanese Grand Prix FP3 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:29.362
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.254s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.867s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.002s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.021s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.238s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.296s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.548s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.638s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.720s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.732s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.735s
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.926s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.964s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.196s
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.371s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.397s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.467s
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.141s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.178s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+4.123s
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+4.167s
Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.133
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.092s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.205s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.516s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.713s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.847s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.308s
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.363s
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.365s
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.376s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.399s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.457s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.475s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.601s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.626s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.800s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.305s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.482s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.463s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.556s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.818s
|22
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|NO TIME
Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31.666
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.026s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.132s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.199s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.289s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.374s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.791s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.863s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.935s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+0.999s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.093s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.132s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.137s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.234s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.312s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.695s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.717s
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.031s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.555s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.824s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.628s
|22
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+4.696s
Is there F1 today?
The Japanese Grand Prix weekend continues on Saturday at Suzuka with qualifying on Saturday, March 28th at 14:00 (local time) and 06:00 (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse
F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka
10 wild Japanese Grand Prix facts and why Suzuka is F1's craziest cult classic
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Mercedes on top as Audi stun rivals at Japanese Grand Prix
- 26 minutes ago
Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse
- 10 minutes ago
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka
- 1 hour ago
10 wild Japanese Grand Prix facts and why Suzuka is F1's craziest cult classic
- Yesterday 23:30
F1 Qualifying Results: Japanese Grand Prix times & positions
- Yesterday 22:56
'This isn't F1' - Fans rage as drivers lose up to 100km/h at Japanese Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:53
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march