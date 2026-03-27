Max Verstappen media meltdown, F1 insider demands action
Max Verstappen media meltdown, F1 insider demands action
Verstappen's actions at Suzuka have stirred up debate
An F1 insider has reacted to the Japanese Grand Prix drama that saw Max Verstappen eject a journalist from Thursday's media session.
During Verstappen's media session in Red Bull's hospitality at Suzuka, he saw that one journalist from The Guardian, Giles Richards, was in attendance.
At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, Richards asked whether Verstappen's penalty in Spain, where he intentionally crashed into George Russell, cost him a fifth world title.
To the question, Verstappen responded: "You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season. The only thing you mention is Barcelona. I knew that would come. You're giving me a stupid grin now.
"I don't know. Yeah, it's part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is one of 24 rounds. I've also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that."
It suddenly became apparent in Suzuka that Verstappen had not forgotten this exchange with Richards, and refused to start the media session until he had left the room.
READ MORE: Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak'
F1 journalist responds to Verstappen eviction
Following his eviction from the press conference, Richards published an article to The Guardian where he detailed his perspective on the incident.
After divulging his first account of what happened in Suzuka, he then wrote: "Marching orders received I duly departed. Verstappen had been smiling throughout the exchange. Perhaps he was simply enjoying the power dynamic?
"The day carried on; there are far more serious problems in the world than an F1 driver being cross with you."
He also added that his colleagues: "In the press pack were universally shocked and offered concern for my wellbeing. “Classless,” said one with arch disdain over Verstappen’s behaviour.
"My wellbeing is fine. If anything, the most uncomfortable part is writing about it in the first person. A journalist never wants to be the story, even if it feels unavoidable now."
Now long-time F1 journalist Joe Saward has weighed in on the controversy caused by Verstappen at Suzuka, posting on X: "It's a trend these days. People don't like journalists holding them to account. It needs to be stopped, but the F1 media does not act together to stop it. Everyone is too scared to do anything. In part this is because there are so few real F1 journalists left..."
Saward clarified in a later response on ‘X' what he meant by 'real F1 journalists’, posting: "I mean the number of people attending races. It is dropping all the time."
READ MORE: F1 journalist kicked out by Verstappen breaks silence over Japanese GP storm
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