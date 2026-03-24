Dani Juncadella, one of Max Verstappen’s teammates at the Nurburgring this past weekend, has hit out at the British media over their treatment of the four-time F1 champion.

A social media post questioned whether Verstappen might be the weak link in the upcoming 24-hour race at the Nordschleife, prompting fury from Juncadella.

Over the weekend, Verstappen competed in Germany’s NLS2. The four-hour race was ultimately won by Verstappen, Juncadella, and Jules Gounon.

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Verstappen secured pole position on Saturday after a fast lap was halted by a Code 60. Although he had a tight battle with Christopher Haase for the lead during the race, everything seemed on track—until, hours later, it was revealed that Verstappen's team were disqualified because the team used one extra set of tyres over the weekend outside of regulations.

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Juncadella Steps Up for Verstappen

Yet a social media graphic raised a question from a commentator that Verstappen’s inexperience might make him the team’s weak link in the 24-hour showdown.

Juncadella wasn’t having any of it. “It only took him two laps on Friday to hit his stride,” he explained. “He clinched pole by a wide margin, drove a full stint right behind one of the best GT3 drivers at the Nurburgring, and even managed to overtake him in the final lap. He was fearless—zipping left, right, and straight through the chaos.”

The Spaniard added, “I think you should sit this one out.”