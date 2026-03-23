close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo talking at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen struck by Daniel Ricciardo curse

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo talking at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen struck by Daniel Ricciardo curse

Max Verstappen is using Daniel Ricciardo's old number

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen could be suffering from the curse of the number three, after taking the number away from Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen has had a dismal start to 2026, only picking up eight points from two race weekends in F1, while also failing in his pursuit of victory at the NLS2 last weekend.

The Dutchman raced at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for the first time in Mercedes GT3 machinery, in preparation for his mammoth task at the legendary endurance race Nurburgring 24 Hours in May.

But despite him and his team taking a stunning pole position-race victory double on track, they were later disqualified for exceeding the maximum tyre allowance.

It means that Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon were stripped of their victory, and it was instead handed to the No.99 Rowe Racing BMW duo of Dan Harper and Jordan Pepper.

Verstappen's 2026 has already featured a DNF and a disqualification in just three races across the two different series. That fate was also faced by Verstappen's former team-mate Ricciardo, who in his first three grands prix of 2014, only picked up 12 points as he experienced a DNF and a disqualification.

And what race number was Ricciardo using? That's right, Verstappen's new number three.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed

Why is Verstappen number three in 2026?

In F1 and GT racing this year so far, Verstappen has been using the car number three. Verstappen had to change his number after the 2025 season, following his defeat in the championship which meant that he could no longer use the number one.

But rather than going back to the old 33 that he used in his early days in F1, Verstappen opted for three.

He revealed at the end of last year that this was because it looked 'prettier' than two threes, while also revealing that he wanted the three before becoming world champion, but that Ricciardo had ownership of that number.

Verstappen's former team-mate Ricciardo retired in 2024, leaving the number three clear for the Dutchman to take.

"My favourite number has always been three, besides one," Verstappen said in December. "Daniel Ricciardo always had it but we're allowed to switch now. 33 was always fine but I think one three is prettier than two threes.

"I always said it was for double luck but I already had that in F1 so we don't really need to think about that anymore.''

Verstappen will be hoping that the 'Ricciardo curse' lifts soon, as it did for Ricciardo himself in 2014, going on to claim three race victories and finish third in the drivers' championship with the number three.

READ MORE: Verstappen 'isn't happy' at Red Bull, Russell Mercedes seat 'temporary'

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP

  • 1 hour ago
Ferrari would have 'destroyed' Mercedes F1 star

Ferrari would have 'destroyed' Mercedes F1 star

  • 2 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli makes bold pitch for Max Verstappen to become his team-mate

Kimi Antonelli makes bold pitch for Max Verstappen to become his team-mate

  • Today 10:56
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘unhappy’ as Nurburgring warning issued

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘unhappy’ as Nurburgring warning issued

  • Today 07:57
Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes

  • Today 18:55

Just in

21:55
Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP
20:54
Ferrari would have 'destroyed' Mercedes F1 star
19:51
Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1
18:55
Lewis Hamilton given FIA lifeline to beat Mercedes
17:42
Farewell Oxfordshire: Could Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell be Switzerland bound?
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen struck by Daniel Ricciardo curse F1 Social

Max Verstappen struck by Daniel Ricciardo curse

51 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton spends time with Kim Kardashian and her son ahead of Japanese GP

1 hour ago
Ferrari would have 'destroyed' Mercedes F1 star F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari would have 'destroyed' Mercedes F1 star

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1 Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen announces 'natural next step' away from F1

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x