F1 News Today: Max Verstappen ‘unhappy’ as Nurburgring warning issued

Concerns have been raised over the role that Max Verstappen could play in George Russell's Mercedes F1 future, as the Dutchman's position at Red Bull continues to look unstable.

Verstappen has picked up a mere eight points in the opening rounds of the 2026 season with Red Bull, but would a team switch cure his distaste of the new F1 regulations?

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Max Verstappen sent Nurburgring 24 Hours warning as F1 champion named 'weakest link'

Max Verstappen has been sent a warning over his upcoming Nurburgring 24 Hours entry in less than two months time.

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The 28-year-old may have an impressive four F1 drivers' championships to his name, but some believe he has reason to be worried about a looming career first.

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Shocking Adrian Newey details emerge: F1 legend 'blamed' for Aston Martin chaos

This weekend's Japanese Grand Prix marks Honda's home race, but the F1 event could not have come at a worse time for Aston Martin's power unit provider.

As the nightmare partnership between Honda and Aston Martin continues, the blame has been laid at Adrian Newey's door in a recent report in the Japanese media.

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Zak Brown summons F1 team to McLaren HQ as 2026 crisis addressed

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Zak Brown's rallying cry reverberated throughout Woking as the McLaren F1 team assembled at their HQ to assess recent disappointments.

Despite the F1 2026 championship having gotten well underway, Oscar Piastri is yet to complete a grand prix lap, and what's worse is neither driver made it to the start line at the Chinese GP last time out after suffering what the team to believe completely separate electrical issues.

Will they get their act together for this weekend's race in Suzuka?

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Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton spotted with star in Tokyo

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted once again with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, as rumours of a romantic relationship between the pair continue to spiral.

Just days ahead of the Japanese GP, the couple have made a trip to none other than the Japanese capital, Tokyo, so could this mean Kim might finally make an appearance in the Ferrari garage this weekend?

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