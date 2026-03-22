When is the next F1 race? Japanese Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026

If you have woken up today (Sunday, March 22) and asked yourself, is there F1 today? Then don't worry, GPFans are here to help.

Following last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, the stars of the F1 grid are enjoying some well-earned rest, aside from Max Verstappen who is likely still reeling from his shock disqualification after winning the NLS2 race at the Nurburgring last night.

But the Red Bull star cannot mope for long, for whilst there is no F1 action this weekend, the F1 2026 championship will resume in Suzuka next weekend with the Japanese Grand Prix.

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Mercedes have taken an early lead in the drivers' standings with George Russell and have also set the tone as the frontrunners in the constructors' championship. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari squad have reignited hope that they can bring the fight to the Silver Arrows amid the regulations overhaul.

Sounds exciting doesn't it? Well you'll have to wait until next Friday, March 27, to see F1 cars on track again, but we've gathered all the details below to answer any questions you may have ahead of the third round of the new season.

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Is there F1 today?

No, there is no F1 track action today, but never fear, it will be race week again in a matter of hours.

A week from now, the stars of the F1 2026 grid will have already seen the chequered flag at the Suzuka International Circuit, see the full details below.

Is the Japanese GP a sprint weekend?

No, the race weekend in Suzuka will follow the traditional F1 grand prix format, with the next sprint weekend falling between May 1 and May 3 at the Miami GP.

For next weekend's F1 action, FP1 and FP2 will take place on Friday, March 27, before the third and final practice session takes place on Saturday, March 28.

Qualifying for Sunday's 53-lap race will then follow FP3 next Saturday, before the F1 2026 Japanese GP commences on Sunday, March 29.

See the full F1 weekend schedule below.

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix schedule

These are the confirmed Formula 1 sessions for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix:

Session Date Local time (JST) UK time (GMT/BST) US Eastern (ET) Free Practice 1 Friday March 27 11:30-12:30 02:30-03:30 (Fri) 22:30-23:30 (Thu) Free Practice 2 Friday March 27 15:00-16:00 06:00-07:00 (Fri) 02:00-03:00 (Fri) Free Practice 3 Saturday March 28 11:30-12:30 02:30-03:30 (Sat) 22:30-23:30 (Fri) Qualifying Saturday March 28 15:00-16:00 06:00-07:00 (Sat) 02:00-03:00 (Sat) Grand Prix (Race) Sunday March 29 14:00 (race start) 06:00 (Sun) 01:00 (Sun)

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