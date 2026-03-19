Your daily round up of the biggest news coming out of F1

Team radio from last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix has shed light on just how furious Max Verstappen was during the testing second round of the championship.

The four-time champion has picked up a measly eight points after the first two grands prix weekends of the season, and after experiencing his first DNF of the year, it seems Red Bull haven't been meeting the Dutchman's usual standards.

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F1 team to run epic 'Godzilla' livery at Japanese Grand Prix

An F1 team have announced a livery change for the Japanese Grand Prix, after a new partnership with the home of Godzilla was revealed.

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The third round of the 2026 F1 season takes place later in March, with the Japanese GP taking centre stage at the Suzuka International Circuit.

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George Russell linked with $300m move away from Mercedes to F1 rivals

A surprising transfer rumour has emerged regarding the current F1 drivers' championship leader, George Russell.

For the first time in his career, Russell finds himself leading the title fight, but despite an imperious start to the season with Mercedes, one F1 insider claims the Brit could move to a rival team at the end of the year...and their choice might shock you.

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Red Bull car is 30kg overweight? F1 fan 'exposes FIA data' in shocking images

An image of Isack Hadjar's new Red Bull F1 car being weighed at last weekend's Chinese GP has led to speculation that the RB22 could be overweight.

Whilst the energy drink giants haven't been shy about concerns over meeting the new minimum weight regulations, previous reports only stated that their new car was 10kg overweight, but new evidence appears to show the car is in fact 30kg over the limit.

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Oscar Piastri greets McLaren double DNS with bizarre gesture: 'Not a serious bone in his body'

The 'if you don't laugh, you'll cry' mantra has never been more pertinent for McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri, who despite being two rounds into the 2026 championship, is yet to complete a grand prix lap.

But the Aussie racer is putting in a huge amount of effort to see the bright side of his current situation, with an insider of the sport revealing his surprising reaction to his DNS in Shanghai last time out.

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Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell planning decision made in row with neighbours over £9.2m mansion

Celebrity couple Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell have once again found themselves at the centre of debate around building work at their £9.2million family home located near Banbury on the Oxfordshire border.

Over the past couple of months, the ex-F1 team principal and his Spice Girl wife have submitted multiple requests to the council looking to be granted retrospective planning permission for some highly contested builds in the garden of their family home, after neighbours previously claimed they had a 'complete disregard' for local regulations. But the matter is far from over.

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