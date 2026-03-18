An astonishing transfer claim has been made about F1 championship leader George Russell who could leave Mercedes for a rival team.

For the first time in his F1 career, Russell finds himself in the lead of a title fight after an imperious start to the season for Mercedes. The Brit sits above team-mate Kimi Antonelli separated by only four points.

Given Russell's experience over 19-year-old Antonelli, however, it would be foolish not to name his as the favourite for this year's championship.

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The season could not be going any better for Mercedes and Russell then, yet that hasn't stopped the F1 rumour mill from churning, and the championship leader's name has been raised in a stunning piece of speculation.

One F1 insider claims Russell could move to a rival team at the end of the year...and their choice might just shock you.

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Windsor: Russell could make $300million switch

The culprit is former F1 team manager and pundit Peter Windsor, who raised the rumour on the Cameron Cc YouTube channel.

So, which team is Russell allegedly bound for? Someone competitive with championship success like Ferrari or McLaren? Well, no...

Windsor began his claim by discussing the future of Max Verstappen, and said: "Now is the time when Max could make a move. But if the Aston Martin is a really quick Adrian Newey car by September, would he go there? Or would he go to Mercedes if they don't have George in the other car?

"So you've got Max with Mercedes in 27 with Kimi, which means that George, instead of going to Ferrari, actually goes to Aston Martin alongside [Lance] Stroll. He's being paid, say, $300 million by [Lawrence] Stroll to do that, which means Lewis then stays at Ferrari for another year, because Charles gone to McLaren and you've now got Bortoleto at Ferrari alongside Lewis, or probably Bearman."

A bold claim indeed, given Aston Martin's current woes with the Honda power unit and its vibrations that have, thus far, prevented Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll from completing a full race distance.

Not to mention Verstappen's contract with Red Bull runs through to 2028, and has emphatically expressed he wishes to end his career with the team. Russell meanwhile, re-signed a deal with Mercedes last year although the exact details of his contract are unknown.

Sky Sports reports that Russell signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes and will be with the team at least until the end of 2027. And if he enters next year as the reigning F1 champion? It's certainly difficult to imagine him abandoning the team who provided him with a title winning car.

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