Oscar Piastri greets McLaren double DNS with bizarre gesture: 'Not a serious bone in his body'
Oscar Piastri greets McLaren double DNS with bizarre gesture: 'Not a serious bone in his body'
Piastri has failed to start a grand prix in 2026
The 'if you don't laugh, you'll cry' mantra has never been more pertinent for McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri who decided to see the bright side of his miserable start to the year.
Piastri's 2026 season got off to the worst possible start in front of his home crowd in Melbourne, crashing on his reconnaissance lap which rendered him unable to complete a single lap during his home race.
The Aussie managed to salvage a points scoring finish in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint, finishing sixth overall, but misfortune was to strike again the following day.
Piastri was wheeled off the grid and back to the pit lane when an electrical issue was discovered in his power unit, while a separate electrical issue had also prevented team-mate Lando Norris from even exiting the garage.
Neither driver started the Chinese GP in a miserable afternoon for the papaya squad, and for Piastri especially who found himself watching the race instead of partaking in it for the second week in a row.
READ MORE: Alonso gesture to F1 rival during Chinese GP sums up dismal Aston Martin
Piastri's reaction to double DNS
Far from cutting a moody or despondent character, Piastri has decided to take the disappointment in his stride and made light of the situation back in McLaren hospitality.
On the F1 Nation Podcast after the Chinese Grand Prix, host Tom Clarkson said: "Poor old Oscar Piastri, has yet to do a racing lap in 2026. First time a McLaren driver has failed to do a lap in two consecutive races since Bruce McLaren.
"He came into the McLaren hospitality to watch the race and as that stat was offered up on the TV, he gave it a sort of little fist bump."
F1 fans loved the laid back reaction on social media, with one fan sharing a clip from the podcast and writing: "Not a serious bone left in his body."
Another added in the replies: "His self-deprecating humour is both endearing and heartbreaking given the circumstances."
A third wrote: "Man I'll have whatever he's having."
READ MORE: F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed
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