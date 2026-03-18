F1 has a $3.75 million VIP season ticket and this is what it gets you

The 2026 season is one not to be missed

Have a spare $3.75million (£2.8million)? If so, you can gain access to F1's eyewateringly priced VIP season ticket.

The 2026 F1 season was set to be the joint-longest season in F1 history, but the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the Iran War means that it now consists of 22 race weekends.

In those 22 race weekends, five continents and 19 different countries across the world are being visited in a calendar that also includes six sprint races.

Article continues under video

And as F1's newest era gets underway following an overhaul of the regulations, there is a way for avid F1 fans to be able to receive VIP hospitality at all 22 race weekends, including luxury resort stays and access to every F1 session throughout the year.

But the 'ultimate experience' costs the best part of £3million!

Formula Escapes are offering the VIP season ticket in partnership with F1, and have revealed that the season pass includes private jet travel as well as pitlane walks at race weekends.

If you're just wanting the 2026 racing action without any of the added frills, however, there is a more sensibly priced 'ultimate season ticket', which includes grandstand access to all of the 2026 races, as well as flights and hotels at every race weekend. This costs £130,000.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen told to leave F1 as champion's rejection unveiled

Are there reductions in F1 season ticket prices amid the race cancellations?

These ultimate experiences for F1 fans on the Formula Escapes website are still advertising 24 race weekends and 24 destinations, with no sign yet of a discounted rate amid the announcement that Bahrain and Saudi Arabia would no longer be on the 2026 calendar.

Nonetheless, the 2026 season has already proved that it's going to offer up some exciting racing for F1 fans, with the number of overtakes at both the Australian and Chinese GPs far outnumbering the overtakes we saw in the 2025 editions of both of those events.

What's more, we look set to see a thrilling championship battle between the two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with the Brackley outfit having started the season off so strongly.

READ MORE: F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed

Related