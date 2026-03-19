What Toto Wolff's bold response to Mercedes gaining F1 rivals as a junior team rumour actually means
What Toto Wolff's bold response to Mercedes gaining F1 rivals as a junior team rumour actually means
Alpine have been rumoured to be in the process of being bought out by Mercedes
Toto Wolff could not have been clearer in his response to rumours that one of Mercedes' F1 rivals could soon become their junior team.
"No," Wolff told F1 media at the Chinese Grand Prix. "And I’m telling you in capital letters: NO. We don’t want to have a junior team. End of story."
But that does not mean that Mercedes are out of the race when it comes to buying shares in the Alpine F1 team.
Mercedes and Alpine share a close relationship, after the Enstone-based outfit became the latest customer of Mercedes' power unit department earlier this year.
Alpine ditched their Renault partnership at the end of 2025 as the French car manufacturer dropped out of F1 for the first time since 1983.
But Wolff's response is pretty clear. Despite the close relationship between the pair, rumours of them becoming the junior team of Mercedes in a Red Bull-Racing Bulls-type relationship is out of the question.
Comments from Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore during the same weekend, however, suggests that Mercedes are very much in the race to buy shares in the team, with Otro Capital looking to sell at least part of their 24 per cent share in the Enstone outfit.
"Every day is a new situation," Briatore said during Friday's team principal press conference in Shanghai. "I don’t know what is the latest one, but what I say is that I know it’s a negotiation with Mercedes, not with Toto, with Mercedes, and we see. In this moment we have three or four potential buyers.
"Don’t forget, we’re talking about the Otro shares, nothing to do with Alpine. It’s the share owned by this hedge fund, it’s called Otro, American fund. They want to sell the 24 per cent and a few candidates are ready to do the deal."
READ MORE: F1 loses big as ‘$200m’ cost of 2026 race cancellations revealed
Mercedes-Alpine sale rumours
Despite Wolff being a 28 per cent shareholder in the Mercedes F1 team, it seems that he is not part of the negotiations with Alpine, according to Briatore, but his denial of the links were specifically to do with Alpine becoming a junior team of Mercedes.
It seems as though the deal to acquire shares in the Alpine team is still being negotiated, and could happen, which would surely lead to at least some involvement from Mercedes in the operations of the team.
Wolff himself recently sold 15 per cent of his share in the Mercedes F1 team, but is still a huge player within the Brackley-based outfit, and is still their team principal as they look to become world champions for the first time since 2021 this year.
The Austrian has a reported net worth of $2.7billion, and he managed to claim a 30 per cent ownership in Mercedes back in 2013, after leaving Williams and selling his shares in that team.
Wolff severed all ties with Williams back in 2016, when he sold the remaining five per cent that he owned in the team, and his investment in Mercedes has gone on to yield six drivers' championship titles and eight constructors' titles, with potentially more on the horizon following the regulations overhaul in the sport.
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' at emotional Lewis Hamilton reunion
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen furious as George Russell linked with shock Mercedes exit
- 43 minutes ago
Antonelli to Ferrari? ‘It’s not forbidden to dream’ as Scuderia swoon over Italian sensation
- Today 08:00
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Japanese Grand Prix gets epic Mario Kart transformation after Max Verstappen complaints
Ferrari F1 chief reaches breaking point over FIA rule change
Max Verstappen accused of 'throwing toys out of pram' over F1 criticism
Max Verstappen series switch confirmed as F1 champion heads Nurburgring entry list
Latest News
What Toto Wolff's bold response to Mercedes gaining F1 rivals as a junior team rumour actually means
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen furious as George Russell linked with shock Mercedes exit
- 43 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix gets epic Mario Kart transformation after Max Verstappen complaints
- 1 hour ago
F1 team to run epic 'Godzilla' livery at Japanese Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari F1 chief reaches breaking point over FIA rule change
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen accused of 'throwing toys out of pram' over F1 criticism
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march
Mercedes F1 star slapped with FIA penalty at Chinese GP
- 14 march