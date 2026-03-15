Lewis Hamilton could win an Oscar tonight as F1 takes Hollywood by storm

Lewis Hamilton could add another glittering prize to his astonishing CV tonight (Sunday March 15) at the 2026 Oscars in Los Angeles.

The great and good of the Hollywood set will gather at the Dolby Theater in Tinseltown for the 98th Academy Awards, and the seven-time world champion is among the potential winners.

Hamilton’s ‘F1’ movie (the 41-year-old was a producer) is nominated for four awards at cinema’s greatest show on earth after grossing a remarkable $633million when it hit screens around the world last summer.

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The Joseph Kosinski epic, starring Brad Pitt, will face off with other acclaimed hits including ‘Marty Supreme’, 'Hamnet’, ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ for the most coveted category of all - Best Picture..

The movie, which cost a reported $300million to make, is also nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

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What chance does F1 movie have at the Oscars?

There are odds for pretty much everything in 2026, and the Oscars have markets for all categories. Best Picture is likely not going to ‘F1’ with its odds currently ranked at 200/1. ‘One Battle After Another’ is the red-hot favourite to take the award.

Film Editing is a much more likely chance for Hamilton and his fellow crew members. ‘F1’ is second favourite there at 7/2 odds, again behind ‘One Battle After Another’.

‘F1’ is a 14/1 shot to win Best Visual Effects, but unfortunately it comes up against ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ which is almost a certainty to take the Oscar.

The very best chance of all is absolutely Best Sound, and not surprisingly those roaring engines have ‘F1’ as a hot favourite to scoop the award. Its current odds are around 2/7.

So there you have it. Hamilton and ‘F1’ ARE likely to win an Oscar tonight.

Sadly the British superstar will not be in Los Angeles tonight - he was driving at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier today and there just was not enough time to make the mad dash around the world to hit Hollywood.

Hamilton did admit earlier this month that not being able to attend the glittering ceremony was the only disappointment about the entire project.

A win in China (he qualified in P3), and then in Hollywood later in the day, would surely make up for that disappointment. Hamilton would become the first F1 driver ever to win a Grand Prix and an Oscar on the very same day.

Start time, and how to watch live

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony begins at 4pm local time (PST) on Sunday March 15. That is 7pm EST or 11pm UK (midnight CET).

ABC will broadcast the ceremony live in the US, while ITV1 will show it live and free in the UK.

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