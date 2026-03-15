Lewis Hamilton could win an Oscar tonight as F1 takes Hollywood by storm
Lewis Hamilton could win an Oscar tonight as F1 takes Hollywood by storm
Hamilton was a producer on the 'F1' movie
Lewis Hamilton could add another glittering prize to his astonishing CV tonight (Sunday March 15) at the 2026 Oscars in Los Angeles.
The great and good of the Hollywood set will gather at the Dolby Theater in Tinseltown for the 98th Academy Awards, and the seven-time world champion is among the potential winners.
Hamilton’s ‘F1’ movie (the 41-year-old was a producer) is nominated for four awards at cinema’s greatest show on earth after grossing a remarkable $633million when it hit screens around the world last summer.
The Joseph Kosinski epic, starring Brad Pitt, will face off with other acclaimed hits including ‘Marty Supreme’, 'Hamnet’, ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ for the most coveted category of all - Best Picture..
The movie, which cost a reported $300million to make, is also nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.
READ MORE: Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
What chance does F1 movie have at the Oscars?
There are odds for pretty much everything in 2026, and the Oscars have markets for all categories. Best Picture is likely not going to ‘F1’ with its odds currently ranked at 200/1. ‘One Battle After Another’ is the red-hot favourite to take the award.
Film Editing is a much more likely chance for Hamilton and his fellow crew members. ‘F1’ is second favourite there at 7/2 odds, again behind ‘One Battle After Another’.
‘F1’ is a 14/1 shot to win Best Visual Effects, but unfortunately it comes up against ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ which is almost a certainty to take the Oscar.
The very best chance of all is absolutely Best Sound, and not surprisingly those roaring engines have ‘F1’ as a hot favourite to scoop the award. Its current odds are around 2/7.
So there you have it. Hamilton and ‘F1’ ARE likely to win an Oscar tonight.
Will Lewis Hamilton be at the Oscars?
Sadly the British superstar will not be in Los Angeles tonight - he was driving at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier today and there just was not enough time to make the mad dash around the world to hit Hollywood.
Hamilton did admit earlier this month that not being able to attend the glittering ceremony was the only disappointment about the entire project.
A win in China (he qualified in P3), and then in Hollywood later in the day, would surely make up for that disappointment. Hamilton would become the first F1 driver ever to win a Grand Prix and an Oscar on the very same day.
Start time, and how to watch live
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony begins at 4pm local time (PST) on Sunday March 15. That is 7pm EST or 11pm UK (midnight CET).
ABC will broadcast the ceremony live in the US, while ITV1 will show it live and free in the UK.
SPRINT RACE RESULTS: Hamilton survives safety car chaos for Chinese GP podium
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
'Band back together': Hamilton and Bono celebrate on Chinese GP podium after historic race victory
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
'Band back together': Hamilton and Bono celebrate on Chinese GP podium after historic race victory
Fernando Alonso blasts latest F1 embarrassment: 'The worst show you can have'
Bonkers to think Oscar Piastri has had a worse start to the season than Aston Martin
Latest News
McLaren BURNED by community note after Chinese Grand Prix
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton could win an Oscar tonight as F1 takes Hollywood by storm
- 1 hour ago
'Band back together': Hamilton and Bono celebrate on Chinese GP podium after historic race victory
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso blasts latest F1 embarrassment: 'The worst show you can have'
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton stars at Chinese Grand Prix, F1 winner left in tears
- Today 11:46
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- Yesterday 11:55
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march