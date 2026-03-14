F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the F1 2026 Chinese GP is set
The F1 starting grid for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix has been set following Saturday's qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit.
After Toto Wolff's F1 driver duo locked out the front row of last weekend's season-opening event, Kimi Antonelli made history by becoming the youngest grand prix polesitter in the history of the sport at 19 years of age.
The Italian teenager benefitted from an electrical issue that saw his team-mate George Russell temporarily stop on track in Saturday's qualifying session, but still managed to hold on to pole position after Russell had just one flying lap to salvage a strong starting position.
And that single lap was enough for Russell to line up alongside Antonelli on Sunday in Shanghai, with the Ferrari driver duo completing the second row, set to squabble throughout the full-length grand prix if the events of Saturday's sprint are anything to go by.
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's full-length 2026 Chinese Grand Prix.
SPRINT RACE RESULTS: Hamilton survives safety car chaos for Chinese GP podium
F1 Starting Grid - Chinese Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|10
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
F1 Race times - Chinese Grand Prix
Lights out in Shanghai is today (Sunday, March 15, 2026), at 3pm local time (CST) at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, March 15, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|07:00 Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|03:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|02:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|00:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|18:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|17:30 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|01:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|16:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|09:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|09:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|12:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|15:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|11:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in the US can access a seven-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
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