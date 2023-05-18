Andrew McLean

Thursday 18 May 2023 19:00

Lewis Hamilton made the most of the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix by attending a suave beauty launch in London alongside a number of other A-list celebrities.

Hamilton will have an unexpected free weekend after flooding caused this weekend's Grand Prix in Imola to be cancelled.

The 38-year-old was due at the track on Thursday to complete his media duties but with the race cancelled he used his Wednesday night to attend the UK launch of Hayley Bieber's Rhode beauty line instead.

The lavish do was held at the Chiltern Firehouse in the English capital with a star-studded guest list including Justin Bieber, Nick Grimshaw and Sabrina Elba.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and F1 community REACTS to cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Hamilton poses for the cameras

Hamilton was dressed to impress as he rocked a Zebra-print motif beneath a suit jacket.

Lewis Hamilton and Justine Sky at Hailey Bieber s Rhode UK launch partypic.twitter.com/q8UHP73M6P — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 18, 2023

Footage shared on social media showed him posing for pictures alongside American singer Justine Skye as he enjoyed his time at the lavish event.

With the Monaco Grand Prix on the horizon, the event is likely to be just the first of many that Hamilton will need to get dressed up for in the coming weeks as Formula 1 prepares for its most glamourous race.

READ MORE: Why Imola GP cancellation could DELAY Hamilton and Mercedes contract resolution