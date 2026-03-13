F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
The full order for Saturday's race in Shanghai is now official
The first F1 Sprint race of the 2026 season takes place on Saturday (March 14) at the Chinese Grand Prix and the grid and starting order is now confirmed.
Grid position is more vital than ever in the bite-sized Saturday races, with no pit strategy to use and precious little time to wear down the car in front of you and get past.
George Russell will, predictably, be starting from pole position, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli right next to him on the front row after being spared a grid penalty following a stewards' enquiry into a potential impeding incident.
Max Verstappen will start all the way down in eighth behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly after a dreadful session, with team-mate Isack Hadjar directly behind him on the grid in tenth place.
After Ferrari were the clear closest challenger to Mercedes last weekend, McLaren have come roaring back into things, with papaya cars third and fifth, split by Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc right behind in sixth.
Want to check out exactly where your favourite driver stacks up? Here you go!
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
How do F1 sprint races work?
Naturally, given the name, they are much shorter than actual Grands Prix, and the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint will cover just 19 laps on Saturday March 14.
The other key factor is that only the top eight finishers score points - with the winner taking 8 and so on back down to a solitary point for the eighth-place finishers.
When is the Chinese GP Sprint Race?
The race starts at 3am UK time on Saturday March 14, which is 4am CET. If you are watching in the US then it is an 11pm EST start or 8pm PST.
How to watch the race live and FREE
Sky Sports F1 (pay TV channel) will again have the call in the UK, but if you are watching from the US you can access coverage for free via a seven-day trial from new rights holder Apple TV.
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix FREE
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