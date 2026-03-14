Red Bull F1 icon 'great choice' to present legendary TV show Grand Tour

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A Red Bull F1 icon has described himself as a 'great choice' to be a presenter on a legendary car TV show.

The Grand Tour is a show that has been on Amazon Prime since its first series in 2016, and was previously hosted by former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Following six seasons of the show, it was revealed that the three British stars would step down from their roles, and a new presenter lineup has recently been announced for the show's seventh series.

Article continues under video

YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman will host the revamped series alongside social media sensation Francis Bourgeois.

But now a Red Bull F1 icon has put his case forward to host the show, claiming that he would have made a 'great choice'.

Calum Nicholas worked with Red Bull between 2015-2024 as a senior power unit assembly technician and mechanic, helping the team claim four drivers' championships and two constructors' championships between 2021-2024.

He's also an author, having released the book Life in the Pitlane, but he now believes he could be a TV presenter too.

"Was thinking yesterday that I would have been a great choice for one of the presenters of @thegrandtour," he said in a post on X.

"I didn’t apply for the gig, just think I would have nailed it. Love a semantic argument, enjoy painful road trips, know what I’m talking about but that doesn’t stop me saying stupid things. That about covers it right?"

READ MORE: Powerhouse car brand 'exploring' bid to become 12th F1 team

Why did Calum Nicholas leave Red Bull?

Nicholas' departure from F1 was rather abrupt, with the Brit leaving the Red Bull team at the end of the 2024 season to not too much fanfare.

He instead became a Red Bull brand ambassador, something which he described as an 'incredible opportunity' at the stage of his career.

Nicholas explained how he wanted a better work-life balance, and didn't want to be 'sweating in the garage doing all those long hours', with the ambassador role seeing him still helping Red Bull Racing, but in a different way.

Nicholas helps with the outfit's StemX programme, teaching young people about the benefits of a career in engineering and motorsport.

READ MORE: Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell

Related