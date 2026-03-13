Max Verstappen flirts with FIA punishment at Chinese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen almost slipped up once again during an official FIA press conference ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team are looking to bounce back in China after a dismal season-opening Australian Grand Prix in which they only managed to score eight points as a team.

Four-time champion Verstappen crashed out of qualifying in Q1 before recovering to finish sixth in the race, while his new team-mate Isack Hadjar suffered an engine failure while challenging for a podium position in the race.

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Now, ahead of China, Verstappen had to be careful during a press conference, after almost swearing, an action that has landed him in hot water with the FIA before.

Ahead of the 2024 Singapore GP, Verstappen swore during an official FIA press conference, and was handed a community service-style punishment for the offence. While swearing rules have been relaxed slightly, F1's governing body still look down upon bad language in relaxed media environments such as a televised press conference.

Verstappen had to catch himself, before debating with his good friend Gabriel Bortoleto about how much he would've been fined had he said the swear word in full.

"It’s a bit conflicting because I don’t really enjoy driving the car, but I do enjoy working with all the people in the team and from the engine department as well," Verstappen revealed when talking about his start to the 2026 season. "Yeah, it’s almost like a bit of a mind... I can’t swear. It’s 5k now?"

Bortoleto then jumped in to say: "For me, it’s a hundred, a hundred euros," to which Verstappen was not sure about: "Swearing? It’s 5k."

Bortoleto then joked: "It’s 5k only for you!"

Verstappen then tried to defend himself as to make sure he didn't get fined: "I questioned if it was the word or a sentence or... I don’t know. Anyway, you know what I mean, right?

"So no, I don’t want to leave, but I also hope of course that it gets better. And I know, I mean, I’ve had discussions with FOM and FIA and I think we are working towards something, hopefully, and hopefully that will improve everything."

READ MORE: Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell

How long will Verstappen race in F1?

This is the question on everybody's lips, with the Dutchman having recently confirmed that he will be racing in the iconic 24 Hours of Nurburgring race later this year.

He has many hobbies outside of F1, including sim racing and GT3 Racing, and Verstappen even owns his own GT Racing team, who are going to be racing in the Pro Class of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2026.

Despite this, Verstappen confirmed during the Chinese GP press conference that he is still enjoying F1, and that he does not want to leave anytime soon.

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

"Yeah, I mean, I don’t want to leave really," he said. "Like I said, I wish I had a bit more fun for sure, but I’m also doing other stuff that is a lot of fun.

"I mean, I get to race the Nordschleife. Hope in the coming years I can do Spa, hopefully Le Mans. So, I’m combining stuff to find other stuff that I find really fun as well. Of course, my team going on, so I have a lot of distractions at the same time. Positive distractions I would call it."

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