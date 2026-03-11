F1 teams alerted as FIA announce new Chinese Grand Prix curfew
F1 teams alerted as FIA announce new Chinese Grand Prix curfew
The Chinese Grand Prix is the second race of the 2026 season
The FIA have announced a tweak to their F1 sporting regulations for the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.
F1 heads to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend for the second race of the 2026 season, after a thrilling Australian GP which saw George Russell take victory in a Mercedes one-two.
The second round of the 2026 F1 season is at the site of Lewis Hamilton's current only success with his Ferrari team, when he won the sprint race at the 2025 event, before he and team-mate Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the main race.
And now, as tyre supplier Pirelli struggle with logistical challenges, the FIA have announced a tweak to their regulations ahead of this year's Chinese GP in Shanghai.
Teams have been informed that the 'restricted period one' of the Chinese GP weekend will be reduced by six hours for a maximum of six team members per outfit.
This means that up to six operational personnel will be able to be present at the circuit when other team members are completely banned, in order to complete tyre preparations.
Restricted period one is a period of time on the Wednesday of a grand prix weekend in which teams are under curfew, and operational and trainee personnel cannot usually be present at the track for 13 hours, until 29 hours before the start of FP1 on Friday.
For the Chinese GP only, the FIA have informed teams that this period will only be seven hours long for up to six team members.
Teams are allowed to breach the curfew for the first restricted period of a race weekend on six occasions.
A breach of this curfew for a seventh time at any grand prix weekend, which would include working on F1 cars or F1 car components during this period, would result in both drivers of the offending team having to start the main race from the pit-lane, as per the FIA sporting regulations.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen drops hint on future, Honda chief furious
When is the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix?
The second race weekend of the 2026 season gets underway on Friday, March 13 at 3:30am GMT (11:30am local time), with FP1 being followed by sprint qualifying on that day, as part of an extended weekend that features two races.
It's the first sprint race weekend of the season, with the sprint race which was won by Hamilton last year having a lights out time of 3am GMT (11am local time) on Saturday, March 14.
The second grand prix of the season then follows on Sunday, March 15, with lights out at a more reasonable time for UK viewers of 7am (3pm local time).
It's going to be fascinating to see if Mercedes' rivals can hit back following a dominant season opener for them.
Ferrari certainly have a trick up their sleeve that might see them be able to do just that - the macarena.
READ MORE: Antonelli shares concerns over Mercedes demands with Hamilton
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Fernando Alonso lays out bleak Aston Martin Chinese GP expectations after Honda disaster
- Today 10:56
F2 and F3 plan to race despite fears of F1 grands prix cancellation in Middle East crisis
- Yesterday 17:58
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
Latest News
Fernando Alonso told to face F1 media over Aston Martin nightmare
- 3 hours ago
F1 teams alerted as FIA announce new Chinese Grand Prix curfew
- Today 11:55
Fernando Alonso lays out bleak Aston Martin Chinese GP expectations after Honda disaster
- Today 10:56
Toto Wolff responds to McLaren's Mercedes complaint and it's not good news
- Today 09:43
Aston Martin problems pile up as F1 chief explains Australian Grand Prix 'mess'
- Today 08:59
Jos Verstappen responds strongly to GPFans' call to abolish new F1 engines
- Today 08:14
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix
- 8 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march