Even Jeremy Clarkson can't get his head around the new F1 rules in Sky Sports dig
Even Jeremy Clarkson can't get his head around the new F1 rules in Sky Sports dig
The Top Gear legend is just as baffled as the rest of us
Presenting legend and longtime F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he is at a loss trying to understand the 2026 regulations, claiming Sky Sports aren't helping.
The former Top Gear presenter is a frequent visitor to the grid and has featured on Martin Brundle's iconic gridwalk many times over the years, but Clarkson didn't seem to be the biggest fan of Sky's coverage of the new season after the first round in Melbourne last weekend.
The Australian Grand Prix kicked off the first of 24 (or potentially 22) race weekends in the 2026 championship, where the 22 drivers are all having to get to grips with the new rules.
The complete overhaul of chassis and power unit regulations has led to a bigger focus on electrical energy, with an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system being introduced after the MGU-H was scrapped entirely.
This major change means the drivers now have to turn their attention to a much more advanced form of energy management, with terms like 'super clipping' taking over the airwaves for much of the Australian GP commentary
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages
Clarkson joins long list of names struggling with F1 2026 rules
If any fans at home thought they were the only ones struggling to keep on top of all the new terminology last weekend then don't worry, Clarkson is right there with you.
Following Sunday's Australian GP, the Clarkson's Farm star took to social media platform 'X' to air his criticism of the new rules and of Sky Sports' coverage, writing: "I’m slightly struggling with the new F1 rules. Mainly because the sound mix was so bad, it was hard to hear what Martin and Bernie were saying."
Fans flocked to the comments to agree, with one writing: "Clarkson admitting he can't follow the new F1 rules while complaining about the sound mix is the most honest review of the 2026 regs anyone has given. the cars sound like vacuum cleaners and the broadcast sounds like it was mixed in a wind tunnel."
Another commented: "It’s okay Jeremy, they mentioned the word battery so many times that even I lost track," referring to the number of times it was mentioned on the broadcast just how important it is for drivers to manage and harvest their battery, with a loss of power on the straights resulting in much slower lap times.
This was also an issue that four-time champion Max Verstappen made a point of raising, cementing his opinion that the new cars are no fun to drive, even after finishing P6 in Melbourne despite starting way back in P20.
Since the Australian GP, FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis has said there are several possibilities that F1’s governing body could introduce following the complaints, revealing that the FIA intend to review the energy management situation after this weekend’s race in China.
When is the next F1 race?
All 11 teams will be back in action for the second round of the F1 2026 season at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.
The main race will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm local time (CST), 7am GMT, and 3am ET, but Shanghai will also stage the first of six sprint races this year, with a full sprint schedule in play for this weekend. Check out the full Chinese GP weekend schedule here.
F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F2 and F3 plan to race despite fears of F1 grands prix cancellation in Middle East crisis
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
Latest News
Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell
- 46 minutes ago
F2 and F3 plan to race despite fears of F1 grands prix cancellation in Middle East crisis
- 1 hour ago
Even Jeremy Clarkson can't get his head around the new F1 rules in Sky Sports dig
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull must ‘meet in the middle’ to avoid repeat of painful driver axing
- 3 hours ago
What is super-clipping?
- Today 14:56
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 6 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march