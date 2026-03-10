Even Jeremy Clarkson can't get his head around the new F1 rules in Sky Sports dig

The Top Gear legend is just as baffled as the rest of us

Presenting legend and longtime F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he is at a loss trying to understand the 2026 regulations, claiming Sky Sports aren't helping.

The former Top Gear presenter is a frequent visitor to the grid and has featured on Martin Brundle's iconic gridwalk many times over the years, but Clarkson didn't seem to be the biggest fan of Sky's coverage of the new season after the first round in Melbourne last weekend.

The Australian Grand Prix kicked off the first of 24 (or potentially 22) race weekends in the 2026 championship, where the 22 drivers are all having to get to grips with the new rules.

The complete overhaul of chassis and power unit regulations has led to a bigger focus on electrical energy, with an almost 50/50 power split between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and the 350kW electrical MGU-K system being introduced after the MGU-H was scrapped entirely.

This major change means the drivers now have to turn their attention to a much more advanced form of energy management, with terms like 'super clipping' taking over the airwaves for much of the Australian GP commentary

Clarkson joins long list of names struggling with F1 2026 rules

If any fans at home thought they were the only ones struggling to keep on top of all the new terminology last weekend then don't worry, Clarkson is right there with you.

Following Sunday's Australian GP, the Clarkson's Farm star took to social media platform 'X' to air his criticism of the new rules and of Sky Sports' coverage, writing: "I’m slightly struggling with the new F1 rules. Mainly because the sound mix was so bad, it was hard to hear what Martin and Bernie were saying."

Fans flocked to the comments to agree, with one writing: "Clarkson admitting he can't follow the new F1 rules while complaining about the sound mix is the most honest review of the 2026 regs anyone has given. the cars sound like vacuum cleaners and the broadcast sounds like it was mixed in a wind tunnel."

Another commented: "It’s okay Jeremy, they mentioned the word battery so many times that even I lost track," referring to the number of times it was mentioned on the broadcast just how important it is for drivers to manage and harvest their battery, with a loss of power on the straights resulting in much slower lap times.

This was also an issue that four-time champion Max Verstappen made a point of raising, cementing his opinion that the new cars are no fun to drive, even after finishing P6 in Melbourne despite starting way back in P20.

Since the Australian GP, FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis has said there are several possibilities that F1’s governing body could introduce following the complaints, revealing that the FIA intend to review the energy management situation after this weekend’s race in China.

When is the next F1 race?

All 11 teams will be back in action for the second round of the F1 2026 season at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The main race will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm local time (CST), 7am GMT, and 3am ET, but Shanghai will also stage the first of six sprint races this year, with a full sprint schedule in play for this weekend. Check out the full Chinese GP weekend schedule here.

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

