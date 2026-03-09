close global

F1 2026 Standings: Verstappen rescues Red Bull disaster at Australian Grand Prix

The F1 2026 Standings after the Australian Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The first race of the brand new 2026 regulations has been contested and here's how the F1 standings look after the Australian Grand Prix.

While it was George Russell and Mercedes who stole the headlines in Melbourne, with the Brit romping to victory and Kimi Antonelli helping secure a 1-2, it was Max Verstappen who rescued Red Bull from a nightmare opening round.

The Dutchman crashed out in Q1 on Saturday, which resulted in a P20 grid start while team-mate Isack Hadjar earned a tremendous third place.

However, their fortunes reversed come Sunday, with Hadjar retiring on lap 11 with a technical issue in his RB22. Verstappen meanwhile, managed to carve his way through the field into sixth, where he was stuck behind Lando Norris until the chequered flag.

Verstappen's heroics prevented Red Bull from leaving Melbourne with zero points, with the four-time champion sat sixth in the championship with eight points.

With Russell and Mercedes leading both championships, and Ferrari following behind, here are the official F1 standings after the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1George RussellMercedes25
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes18
3Charles LeclercFerrari15
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari12
5Lando NorrisMcLaren10
6Max VerstappenRed Bull8
7Ollie BearmanHaas6
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
10Pierre GaslyAlpine1
11Esteban OconHaas0
12Alex AlbonWiliams0
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls0
14Franco ColapintoAlpine0
15Carlos SainzWilliams0
16Sergio PerezCadillac0
17Isack HadjarRed Bull0
18Oscar PiastriMcLaren0
19Nico HulkenbergAudi0
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
21Valtteri BottasCadillac0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1Mercedes43
2Ferrari27
3McLaren10
4Red Bull8
5Haas6
6Racing Bulls4
7Audi2
8Alpine1
9Williams0
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

