F1 2026 Standings: Verstappen rescues Red Bull disaster at Australian Grand Prix
The F1 2026 Standings after the Australian Grand Prix
The first race of the brand new 2026 regulations has been contested and here's how the F1 standings look after the Australian Grand Prix.
While it was George Russell and Mercedes who stole the headlines in Melbourne, with the Brit romping to victory and Kimi Antonelli helping secure a 1-2, it was Max Verstappen who rescued Red Bull from a nightmare opening round.
The Dutchman crashed out in Q1 on Saturday, which resulted in a P20 grid start while team-mate Isack Hadjar earned a tremendous third place.
However, their fortunes reversed come Sunday, with Hadjar retiring on lap 11 with a technical issue in his RB22. Verstappen meanwhile, managed to carve his way through the field into sixth, where he was stuck behind Lando Norris until the chequered flag.
Verstappen's heroics prevented Red Bull from leaving Melbourne with zero points, with the four-time champion sat sixth in the championship with eight points.
With Russell and Mercedes leading both championships, and Ferrari following behind, here are the official F1 standings after the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2026 Australian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|18
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|12
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|10
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|7
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|6
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|12
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|16
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|18
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2026 Australian Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|43
|2
|Ferrari
|27
|3
|McLaren
|10
|4
|Red Bull
|8
|5
|Haas
|6
|6
|Racing Bulls
|4
|7
|Audi
|2
|8
|Alpine
|1
|9
|Williams
|0
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
