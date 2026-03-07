close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, Bahrain, 2026

Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll learns Australian GP fate as FIA announce 107% ruling

The FIA stewards have issued their verdict

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

The FIA have announced the stewards' verdict as to whether Lance Stroll can compete in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The news comes as Stroll failed to make it out of the Aston Martin garage at all on Saturday - for both FP3 and qualifying.

It is the latest in a long line of embarrassing moments for Adrian Newey's team as they continue to battle multiple issues.

The 107 per cent rule looked set to throw yet another spanner in the works for Stroll and Aston Martin, with the stewards potentially being able to stop the Canadian from taking part in Sunday's race due to his failure to set a lap time.

However, much to Stroll's relief no doubt, they have given him permission to take part.

Here's why.

READ MORE: Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Stewards give green light for Stroll to race

After failing to set a lap time within 107 per cent of the fastest time set in Q1, Aston Martin had to plead with the stewards to let Stroll take part.

They said that Alonso's time demonstrated the AMR26 was fast enough; pointed Stroll's past F1 record and familiarity with the Albert Park circuit; and lastly highlighted the team's decision not to run on Saturday was due to an ongoing issue with a damaged oil line and therefore with safety in mind.

The stewards took all of the above into consideration and granted Stroll permission to take part in the race.

He will line up at the back of the grid down in P22, behind the likes of Max Verstappen who crashed out of qualifying in Q1.

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:18.518
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.293s
3Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.785s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.809s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.862s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.957s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.960s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.476s
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.729s
10Gabriel BortoletoAudiNO TIME
11Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
12Oliver BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
13Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q2
14Pierre GaslyAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
15Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
16Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
17Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
18Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
19Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
20Max VerstappenRed BullELIMINATED IN Q1
21Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q1
22Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1

F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

Matthew Hobkinson
Written by
Matthew Hobkinson - Lead Editor
After four years working for a Lloyd's of London insurance syndicate, lockdown gave me the chance to chase a career in sports journalism - I haven't looked back. I have found a home here at GPFans where I can showcase the weird and wonderful world of F1 to the millions of fans around the world who are just as passionate as I am about the best sport in the world.
View full biography

Related

Aston Martin Australian Grand Prix Lance Stroll

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA

Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA

  • 1 hour ago
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying

Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin crisis spirals AGAIN as Lance Stroll sits out entire day at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 04:55
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen CRASHES OUT of Australian Grand Prix qualifying

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

10:02
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
09:42
Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash
08:55
Stroll's Australian GP participation in jeopardy as Newey approaches FIA
08:24
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying
07:30
F1 News Today: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered F1 2026 Regulations

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered

Yesterday 14:46
F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026 F1 Qualifying

F1 Qualifying explained: The new rules for 2026

Yesterday 11:57
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams F1 on TV

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams

Yesterday 08:30 8
F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix? F1 2026 Explained

F1 Explained: What is the 107% rule and will it KO Aston Martin at Australian Grand Prix?

March 5, 2026 13:25
Ontdek het op Google Play
x