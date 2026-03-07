The FIA have announced the stewards' verdict as to whether Lance Stroll can compete in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The news comes as Stroll failed to make it out of the Aston Martin garage at all on Saturday - for both FP3 and qualifying.

It is the latest in a long line of embarrassing moments for Adrian Newey's team as they continue to battle multiple issues.

The 107 per cent rule looked set to throw yet another spanner in the works for Stroll and Aston Martin, with the stewards potentially being able to stop the Canadian from taking part in Sunday's race due to his failure to set a lap time.

However, much to Stroll's relief no doubt, they have given him permission to take part.

Here's why.

Stewards give green light for Stroll to race

After failing to set a lap time within 107 per cent of the fastest time set in Q1, Aston Martin had to plead with the stewards to let Stroll take part.

They said that Alonso's time demonstrated the AMR26 was fast enough; pointed Stroll's past F1 record and familiarity with the Albert Park circuit; and lastly highlighted the team's decision not to run on Saturday was due to an ongoing issue with a damaged oil line and therefore with safety in mind.

The stewards took all of the above into consideration and granted Stroll permission to take part in the race.

He will line up at the back of the grid down in P22, behind the likes of Max Verstappen who crashed out of qualifying in Q1.

F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

