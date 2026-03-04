'Hey son, what do you want for your birthday?' 'Gee, I don't know Pops, maybe a life-size F1 car constructed entirely out of chocolate?' 'No problem son...'

This was probably the conversation that went down at KitKat HQ on bring-your-kid-to-work day, because the brand's latest venture with F1 is the stuff of childhood dreams.

Sure, we all scoffed when we heard that KitKat would become the 'official chocolate of F1', but as we've snaffled many of those mini-choccy cars on our lunch break, the power of marketing weaved its spell over us all.

Now, we're overjoyed to present to you an F1 car...made entirely out of chocolate. Ahead of the 2026 season, KitKat unveiled a life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate car at the Silverstone circuit with the help of racing star Billy Monger.

He said: "I’ve seen some incredible cars at Silverstone, but none as unique as this one. In racing, we’re always told to stay focused, but even the best drivers know that you can’t perform without a proper break.

"So, I’m buzzing to be unveiling this giant KitKat car at the home of British racing to kick off the new season, reminding people to take a break and get ready for all of the action."

Billy Monger sits on the KitKat F1 car at Silverstone: Image credit: KitKat

REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?

Chocolate F1 car dimensions (for those who wish to know)

A staggering 1,254 hours of craftmanship went into making the chocolate car, by master chocolatier, Jen Lindsey-Clark, whose marvellous creations include a chocolate bust of King Charles III and a life-size Timothee Chalamet in his role as Willy Wonka.

The car measures 5 metres long, 2 metres wide and weighs 350kg, which is the equivalent of over 16,900 two-finger KitKats.

No detail has been spared in the design, featuring every element of the 2026 car from the sidepods to the halo, all with a milk chocolate shell filled with chocolate and embedded crispy cereal pieces.

Scott Coles, Managing Director for Nestle Confectionery in the UK and Ireland, also added: "KitKat has always championed the power of taking a break, so to celebrate our partnership with Formula 1 we wanted to build something truly unexpected.

"We built the chocolate racing car as a tribute to the precision of the sport and the playfulness of our brand. We’re not just showing up at the track, we're also bringing the thrill of the race to supermarket aisles, making every 'F1 break' part of the fan experience."

AUSTRALIAN GP: Dates, times and fan guides for the 2026 race

Related