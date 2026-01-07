'It looks like a Ferrari but probably goes faster!' Fans react to NEW F1 KitKat

Fans of unusually-shaped confectionary, rejoice! KitKat are selling F1 car chocolate now.

If you like your snacks to be shaped in a way reminiscent to something you like, because you're a massive fan (or five years old), this is going to be the F1 season for you.

Pictures of the sweet treats have been flying around on social media as they become available across the UK, with KitKat having become the 'official chocolate bar of F1' late in 2024.

Of course, not everyone has been entirely kind with their reactions. As one social media user said, 'It looks like a Ferrari, but it probably goes faster'.

F1 KitKats: Because why not?

Fans will also be able to customise the chocolates to pay tribute to their favourite drivers or teams! For example, simply snapping off the front wing will give you the Lance Stroll Edition, while Red Bull fans can simply buy two cars and leave one of them way, way behind the other one for no clear reason.

Hours of fun!

As a side note, it'd be good to get a reading on this from readers. When the partnership was announced in '24, F1's chief commercial officer raved about 'the new audiences they’ll [KitKat] introduce to the sport'.

Have you, ever, been introduced to a sport, or made a fan of it, because there was some chocolate in the vague shape of some of the equipment? Did you find out that football was a thing because you saw some Powerpodz in the newsagents in the 90s? Did you once buy a liquorice cricket bat and start idolising Marcus Trescothick? Did a marzipan long jump pit send you on the path to Olympic success? Answers on a postcard, please.

F1 + Kit Kat is starting to be available in some places pic.twitter.com/jhKYnAOG4a — Holiness (@F1BigData) January 6, 2026

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen-Ricciardo reunion teased as team set to use different cars for 2026 testing

Related