close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
charles leclerc in the Ferrari garage looking annoyed

'It looks like a Ferrari but probably goes faster!' Fans react to NEW F1 KitKat

'It looks like a Ferrari but probably goes faster!' Fans react to NEW F1 KitKat

Chris Deeley
charles leclerc in the Ferrari garage looking annoyed

Fans of unusually-shaped confectionary, rejoice! KitKat are selling F1 car chocolate now.

If you like your snacks to be shaped in a way reminiscent to something you like, because you're a massive fan (or five years old), this is going to be the F1 season for you.

Pictures of the sweet treats have been flying around on social media as they become available across the UK, with KitKat having become the 'official chocolate bar of F1' late in 2024.

Of course, not everyone has been entirely kind with their reactions. As one social media user said, 'It looks like a Ferrari, but it probably goes faster'.

F1 KitKats: Because why not?

Fans will also be able to customise the chocolates to pay tribute to their favourite drivers or teams! For example, simply snapping off the front wing will give you the Lance Stroll Edition, while Red Bull fans can simply buy two cars and leave one of them way, way behind the other one for no clear reason.

Hours of fun!

As a side note, it'd be good to get a reading on this from readers. When the partnership was announced in '24, F1's chief commercial officer raved about 'the new audiences they’ll [KitKat] introduce to the sport'.

Have you, ever, been introduced to a sport, or made a fan of it, because there was some chocolate in the vague shape of some of the equipment? Did you find out that football was a thing because you saw some Powerpodz in the newsagents in the 90s? Did you once buy a liquorice cricket bat and start idolising Marcus Trescothick? Did a marzipan long jump pit send you on the path to Olympic success? Answers on a postcard, please.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen-Ricciardo reunion teased as team set to use different cars for 2026 testing

Related

Latest News

'It looks like a Ferrari but probably goes faster!' Fans react to NEW F1 KitKat
F1 Social

'It looks like a Ferrari but probably goes faster!' Fans react to NEW F1 KitKat

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star gives OWN damning assessment of his 2025 season
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star gives OWN damning assessment of his 2025 season

  • 1 hour ago
'It would be cool!' McLaren boss Zak Brown wants to bring back dangerous F1 practice
F1 News & Gossip

'It would be cool!' McLaren boss Zak Brown wants to bring back dangerous F1 practice

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton odds-on to retire from F1 this year
F1 2026

Lewis Hamilton odds-on to retire from F1 this year

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton announces 'time for change' in birthday message
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton announces 'time for change' in birthday message

  • Today 19:41
McLaren favouritism? Ex-star hints Norris has stronger relationship
McLaren

McLaren favouritism? Ex-star hints Norris has stronger relationship

  • Today 18:56
More news

Most read

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
75.000+ views

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

  • 30 december
 F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
10.000+ views

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle

  • 21 december
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
7.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

  • 21 december
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
5.000+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

  • Yesterday 10:34
 The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
5.000+ views

The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career

  • 30 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x