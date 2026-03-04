Former F1 star 'stuck' in Bahrain as Middle East conflict rages

Former F1 star Nyck De Vries is reportedly 'stuck' in Bahrain after travelling there for the now cancelled Pirelli tyre test.

Dutch racing driver and Formula E champion De Vries, enjoyed a brief stint in F1 during the 2023 season before being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo at Alpha Tauri halfway through the year.

Since then, De Vries has returned to Formula E and endurance racing, but remains linked to F1 as McLaren's test/simulator driver.

These duties included a trip to Bahrain ahead of the 2026 season, for Pirelli's wet weather tyre test. The test was cancelled however, after disruption in the region following strikes on Iran.

Nyck De Vries reportedly stuck in Bahrain

The US and Israel began a bombing campaign on Iran at the weekend, and since then Iran have retaliated, launching strikes on US bases in neighbouring countries such as Bahrain.

As reported by Soy Motor, De Vries cannot currently leave Bahrain due to the temporary airspace closure, but is safe and is awaiting the green light to return home.

Elsewhere on Monday, Iran launched a strike of the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia, which is owned by Aston Martin sponsor Aramco. No injuries were reported from the refinery while some operating units were shut down as a safety precaution.

The Ras Tanura oil refinery sustained limited damage as a result of debris from the interception of two drones in its vicinity.

