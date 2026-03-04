Former F1 star 'stuck' in Bahrain as Middle East conflict rages
Former F1 star 'stuck' in Bahrain as Middle East conflict rages
Former F1 star Nyck De Vries is reportedly 'stuck' in Bahrain after travelling there for the now cancelled Pirelli tyre test.
Dutch racing driver and Formula E champion De Vries, enjoyed a brief stint in F1 during the 2023 season before being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo at Alpha Tauri halfway through the year.
Since then, De Vries has returned to Formula E and endurance racing, but remains linked to F1 as McLaren's test/simulator driver.
These duties included a trip to Bahrain ahead of the 2026 season, for Pirelli's wet weather tyre test. The test was cancelled however, after disruption in the region following strikes on Iran.
READ MORE: FIA announce compression ratio decision after Mercedes F1 engine controversy
Nyck De Vries reportedly stuck in Bahrain
The US and Israel began a bombing campaign on Iran at the weekend, and since then Iran have retaliated, launching strikes on US bases in neighbouring countries such as Bahrain.
As reported by Soy Motor, De Vries cannot currently leave Bahrain due to the temporary airspace closure, but is safe and is awaiting the green light to return home.
Elsewhere on Monday, Iran launched a strike of the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia, which is owned by Aston Martin sponsor Aramco. No injuries were reported from the refinery while some operating units were shut down as a safety precaution.
The Ras Tanura oil refinery sustained limited damage as a result of debris from the interception of two drones in its vicinity.
READ MORE: F1 issues statement about Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs after Iran missile attacks
Related
Latest News
Sky Sports F1 announce 2026 lineup and Danica Patrick is out
- 20 minutes ago
KitKat have made a 350kg chocolate F1 car and it is absolutely incredible
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on his ADHD routine: 'Damn, didn't even realise'
- 2 hours ago
Former F1 star 'stuck' in Bahrain as Middle East conflict rages
- 3 hours ago
FIA scrap F1 curfew after Australian Grand Prix travel chaos
- Today 13:58
Mercedes F1 2026 Preview: George Russell ready to fill Lewis Hamilton void
- Today 12:56
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- Yesterday 16:00
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february