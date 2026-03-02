Aston Martin F1 sponsor Aramco hit by Iran attack

Aston Martin F1's title sponsor and Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco has been hit by Iran strikes.

After the US and Israel began a bombing campaign on Iran on Saturday, Iran have retaliated by targeting a number of US bases in nearby countries.

Now, Iran have launched a strike on the Ras Tanura refinery on the Gulf coast, which is owned by one of the world's largest oil companies Aramco.

No injuries have been reported from the refinery as Ras Tanura was shut down and the situation is reportedly under control.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that an official source from the Ministry of Energy said: "at 7:04am on Monday, the Ras Tanura oil refinery sustained limited damage as a result of debris from the interception of two drones in its vicinity.

"The incident caused a small fire, which was quickly brought under control by emergency response teams. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Some operating units of the refinery were shut down as a precaution, without affecting the supply of petroleum products to local markets."

Aramco sponsor Aston Martin F1 team as their strategic partner, while also having a presence in other major sports such as the FIFA World Cup.

F1 and FIA respond strikes in Middle East

The strike comes just days after F1's tyre supplier decided to cancel their test in Bahrain, following attacks in the region.

It is also understood that some F1 teams have re-routed travel plans to Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season opener, to avoid airports in affected countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Concerns have emerged about the Bahrain and Saudi Grands Prix, although these will take place next month on April 12 and April 19 respectively.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently released a statement about the races in the Middle East and confirmed that: "Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula 1 World Championship."

