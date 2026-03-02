Aston Martin F1 sponsor Aramco hit by Iran attack
Aston Martin F1 sponsor Aramco hit by Iran attack
Aston Martin F1's title sponsor and Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco has been hit by Iran strikes.
After the US and Israel began a bombing campaign on Iran on Saturday, Iran have retaliated by targeting a number of US bases in nearby countries.
Now, Iran have launched a strike on the Ras Tanura refinery on the Gulf coast, which is owned by one of the world's largest oil companies Aramco.
No injuries have been reported from the refinery as Ras Tanura was shut down and the situation is reportedly under control.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that an official source from the Ministry of Energy said: "at 7:04am on Monday, the Ras Tanura oil refinery sustained limited damage as a result of debris from the interception of two drones in its vicinity.
"The incident caused a small fire, which was quickly brought under control by emergency response teams. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Some operating units of the refinery were shut down as a precaution, without affecting the supply of petroleum products to local markets."
Aramco sponsor Aston Martin F1 team as their strategic partner, while also having a presence in other major sports such as the FIFA World Cup.
F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
F1 and FIA respond strikes in Middle East
The strike comes just days after F1's tyre supplier decided to cancel their test in Bahrain, following attacks in the region.
It is also understood that some F1 teams have re-routed travel plans to Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season opener, to avoid airports in affected countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
Concerns have emerged about the Bahrain and Saudi Grands Prix, although these will take place next month on April 12 and April 19 respectively.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently released a statement about the races in the Middle East and confirmed that: "Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula 1 World Championship."
READ MORE: F1 issues statement about Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs after Iran missile attacks
Related
Latest News
F1 paddock 'feels like high-security prison' claims former driver
- 2 minutes ago
Aston Martin F1 sponsor Aramco hit by Iran attack
- 1 hour ago
Mick Schumacher crashes out of debut race on his FIRST lap
- 1 hour ago
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin may DNF DELIBERATELY at Australian Grand Prix as F1 crisis deepens
- 3 hours ago
F1 star Charles Leclerc releases stunning new video of Monaco wedding to Alexandra Saint Mleux
- Today 18:56
Most read
Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
- 12 february
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title
- 28 february
Where do F1 drivers currently live and why do many of them choose Monaco?
- Yesterday 22:03
F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton latest and Charles Leclerc got MARRIED
- 28 february
Best F1 Fantasy 2026 Team Names: Funny names and puns for the new season
- 24 february
FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
- 16 february