Aston Martin F1 boss 'under enormous pressure' after disastrous 2026 start

Aston Martin are under pressure after a disastrous start to 2026, and nobody is likely to be feeling that pressure more than owner Lawrence Stroll.

Aston Martin completed the fewest laps of all the teams during pre-season testing, experiencing multiple breakdowns and a lack of reliability and power from the Honda power unit in the back of their AMR26.

At one stage, driver Lance Stroll even suggested the team were as far as four seconds off the pace of the top teams in the sport.

It was hardly an ideal start for a team who were hoping that the 2026 regulation changes would turn them into genuine challengers for race victories with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes power unit verdict as FIA make LATE change to 2026 rules

Ralf Schumacher on Aston Martin misery

Now, former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher has suggested the poor start to the year will have put pressure on team owner Lawrence Stroll, who he believes will now have to face unhappy investors.

Stroll has plundered a lot of money into the team, opening up a new state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone in the last few years, as well as hiring design legend Adrian Newey and former Ferrari star Enrico Cardile.

"Sometimes, it must be said, Lawrence Stroll has his own way of doing things; he doesn't talk to anyone like that," Schumacher told the Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "You see him, but he doesn't want to give any big interviews.

"The car isn't good and the engine is bad. That's obviously worse. It couldn't be worse.

"I suspect that if you're curious to see how long you can even finish the races at the beginning, you have to be able to fix that in such a short time. What does that do? Of course, it creates a huge problem for the team.

"I think Lawrence Stroll is under enormous pressure because he is basically the sole ruler. I'm curious to see if he can withstand the pressure from investors, because obviously he makes the decisions alone. And Aston Martin is currently moving more sideways than forwards."

What are Aston Martin aiming for in 2026?

The initial goal for Aston Martin will have been to be in the hunt for the world championship, but that may now have to go on the backburner, as they seek to bounce back from what was a terrible pre-season.

The good news is that the competitive order at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix will likely look very different to the competitive order at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Honda have already admitted that their power unit is facing issues, and that they are 'not happy' with neither the reliability nor the speed of their latest design, and they will be working hard to fix it as the year progresses.

At this stage, it's looking as though a repeat of last season's seventh-place constructors' championship finish would be a fine result for them in 2026, with regular points scoring probably the best they can hope for.

READ MORE: Aston Martin 'interested' in signing Red Bull design genius after Adrian Newey's nightmare start

Related