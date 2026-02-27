F1 star takes driving test ahead of 2026 season
An F1 star was recently put through their paces by an unlikely driver instructor after it was revealed he hadn't passed his driving test.
While UK motorists are allowed onto the road at 17, racers can jump into the driving seat a lot earlier which is perfect for the young teenage talent trying to break into F1.
It does mean that those who are promoted to F1 early for example, such as Kimi Antonelli last year, do so without being able to legally drive road cars.
2026 rookie Arvid Lindblad is one such driver, and recently received a unique induction into the road cars.
YouTube and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here winner Angry Ginge (real name Morgan Burtwistle), was on hand to put Lindblad through his paces with a mock driving test...which went as well as you'd expect.
Lindblad's driving lesson
As part of his 'Don't Quit Your Day Job’ series, the video was shared on Red Bull's social media and immediately started with Angry Ginge dropping an F-bomb when Lindblad launched off like a Ferrari on a race start.
Lindblad's first task was bay parking, followed by parallel parking which he passed with relative success.
However, when it came to the time to earn £20, by performing a three-point turn and not hitting a single cone, Lindblad instantly failed and didn't get his licence from Angry Ginge.
The YouTuber concluded: "He’s a great lad. Driving, there’s little bits of tweaks but I thought he picked up a few things naturally. His parking, which is one of the hardest things to do - he’s a natural.
"One thing he struggled with the most - blindspots, didn’t check them until an hour and a half in but eventually we got there."
