Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be without Ferrari's genius rear wing gadget for the F1 season opening Australian Grand Prix.

All eyes were on Ferrari during the second day of the final Bahrain test, after Hamilton hurtled down the straight and his rear wing rotated 180-degrees.

But, team principal Fred Vasseur isn't 100 per cent certain we will see the design on Hamilton or Leclerc's cars in Melbourne.

Horner and Halliwell 'Pizzagate' row takes new twist

Former F1 boss Christian Horner and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell have received a message of support in a fresh twist in their row with their neighbours.

A curmudgeonly dispute has long reigned over the charming village of Marston St Lawrence, after Horner and Halliwell sparked neighbourhood fury by building an oak-framed pergola and pizza oven in their garden.

The seemingly innocuous addition led to criticism that the construction was ruining an 'unspoilt view' of the historic church, and was developed despite planning permission for the pergola and oven being refused by the local council.

Drive to Survive changes format for Season 8 and fans aren’t happy

F1 fans on social media have been left bemused by the decision to cut the number of episodes for season eight of Netflix's Drive to Survive.

The hit docu-series - whose first season aired back in 2019 - is preparing for the release of season eight, which will document for the 2025 F1 season in which we saw many dramatic twists and turns.

But despite the 2025 season having seen a thrilling three-way championship battle which went all the way down to the final race of the season, season eight of Drive to Survive has cut the customary number of episodes.

F1 driver starred in a film when he was 9 and people are only just finding out now

Lewis Hamilton isn't the only F1 star to enjoy a taste of silver screen fame after one racing driver's secret stint as an actor has been unveiled.

The fate of a child star often diverges into two paths. One goes onto to become a successful actor into adulthood, while some fade into obscurity amid the pressures of early stardom. But, a third seemingly unlikely category, has emerged. The path where an actor become a Formula 1 driver.

A recent social media post revealed that, at the age of 9, one of Mercedes' brightest stars featured in a film.

How long before Fernando Alonso and Honda fall out...again?

Fernando Alonso's patience has proven to be thin time and time again throughout his legendary F1 career, and his current predicament at Aston Martin will surely be beginning to bug him.

After joining the team in 2023, the pairing seemed like a match made in heaven for the driver who has not claimed a race victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, immediately thrust into a car which saw him able to claim eight podiums across the season, and arguably only not picking up a race win because of Adrian Newey's Red Bull rocket ship.

What has followed has been two years of anonymity for the Silverstone-based outfit. But all was ok, because 2026 was coming. The 2026 season that would see a complete overhaul of the F1 regulations, the 2026 that would see a brand new power unit partnership with Honda beginning, the 2026 that would see the first Aston Martin car designed by F1 legend Newey.

F1 star called armed security over sickening death threats

Axed F1 star Jack Doohan has unveiled the horrific death threats he received which led to him being escorted by armed security guards in the paddock.

In an episode of the new season of Drive to Survive called 'Strictly Business', the cameras delved into Flavio Briatore's leadership of Alpine and the subsequent dismissal of Doohan.

During the episode, Doohan revealed the hear-wrenching details of his first season, including the terrifying threats he received that forced him to increase his security.

