Days after its stunning F1 debut, Ferrari's unique rear wing could be removed from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's car for the Australian Grand Prix.

All eyes were on Ferrari during the second day of the final Bahrain test, after Hamilton hurtled down the straight and his rear wing rotated 180-degrees.

Originally assumed to be broken, the rear wing trick was indeed intentional and left their rivals in awe of the innovative design.

Instead of opening like the old DRS flap on the straight, Ferrari's rear wing rotated upside down in straight-mode and acts similarly to an aircraft wing.

One of the main benefits of this is the reduction of drag on the straights and that it can generate lift, but any tangible impact on performance remains to be seen.

In fact, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur isn't even 100 per cent certain we will see the design on Hamilton or Leclerc's cars in Melbourne.

Will Ferrari's rear wing be used in Melbourne?

Speaking to the media, Vasseur said: "I think everybody is doing innovation. Sometimes it’s visible, sometimes it’s not.

“I’m sure that our competitors and everybody on the grid is doing exactly the same.

“It’s true that the last two bits that we bought on track were visible from outside, but it’s not a big difference with the others.

“I don’t know if it will be for Melbourne or for the next one [in China].”

Nevertheless, Ferrari topped the timesheets on the final day of Bahrain testing, where Leclerc posted a best time of 1:31.992.

Regardless of whether the wing trick gives Ferrari an advantage or not, their innovative design for 2026 has restored hope to the team entering the new F1 era.

