F1 driver starred in a film when he was 9 and people are only just finding out now

Lewis Hamilton isn't the only F1 star to enjoy a taste of silver screen fame after one racing driver's secret stint as an actor has been unveiled.

The fate of a child star often diverges into two paths. One goes onto to become a successful actor into adulthood, while some fade into obscurity amid the pressures of early stardom. But, a third seemingly unlikely category, has emerged. The path where an actor become a Formula 1 driver.

A recent social media post revealed that, at the age of 9, Mercedes' bright young talent Kimi Antonelli featured in a film back in Italy. Admittedly, acting was more of a side hustle alongside his racing commitments having started karting at the age of seven, and even the film itself was linked to racing.

Titled 'Veloce Come il Vento' — which translates to 'Fast as the Wind' — is rather boringly referred to in English as 'Italian Race'. One fan shared a video of them watching the 2016 film on X, capturing the moment a scene involving school kids was punctuated by the appearance of Antonelli.

DRIVE to SURVIVE: Season 8 release date and big storylines

What was Antonelli's role in 'Italian Race'

'Italian Race' was written and directed by Matteo Rovere, and loosely based on the true story of rally driver Carlo Capone.

The story follows Giulia, an emerging talent in the world of GT Racing, who is forced to work with her brother Loris who is a former rally champion driver that is now addicted to narcotics.

Antonelli played a cameo role of Matteo, featuring in a scene with Loris and younger brother Nico, and he even shared stills from the film to his Facebook back in 2016.

Antonelli's film debut was well received, with an 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and has an average rating of 3.5 stars on Letterboxd.

'Italian Race' won two David di Donatello awards — one of Italy's most prestigious film prizes — in 2017, for best visual effects and best sound. The film was also nominated for best film and director, alongside best actor for Stefano Accorsi (Loris) and best actress for Matilda De Angelis (Giulia).

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reveals Ferrari suffering as FIA deadline approaches

Related