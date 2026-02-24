Max Verstappen wants to form an F1 driver superteam

Is a Le Mans team of Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel too good to be true? Perhaps not. After all, the F1 champions themselves are all game.

Don't faint Formula 1 but, deep breath, the championship isn't the be-all and end-all of sporting achievement. In fact, some of F1's biggest names have spoken about their interest in racing in alternative categories, particularly endurance racing's most prestigious event the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

But to make up a Le Mans team you need three drivers — although you wouldn't put it past Verstappen to try and race all 24 hours — and who better than three of F1's most successful drivers: Vettel, Alonso and Verstappen.

It was Vettel who initially revealed his interest in taking part in Le Mans with Verstappen, and told ServusTV: "I am also in regular contact with Max, and a few years ago we discussed that, if the opportunity arose, we would drive at Le Mans together."

What does Verstappen think about a Le Mans team with Vettel?

Good news, Verstappen also loves the idea, even adding Alonso's name into the mix. The Spaniard competed at Le Mans in 2018 and 2019 and won on both occasions with Toyota.

Verstappen responded to Vettel's comments in Bahrain, and said: "I would love to do that. But of course only if we can fight for wins. You have to work with the right team, so it's a bit difficult to say when that might happen."

The Dutchman also joked about Alonso wanting to race until he was 75, and added: "So I'm sure we'll find a time and a year when we can all race together."

Alonso too had his say on the Le Mans trio, and used it as an opportunity to remind everyone of his winning ways. He said: "If I do that again, the guys have to be well prepared!”

