We all know about Lewis Hamilton's nightmare 2025 season at Ferrari but for the F1 team's coin purse, last year was a monumental success.

Hamilton's absence from the podium, not to mention Ferrari's failure to win a single race and their drop down to fourth in the constructors' standings will forever tarnish the 2025 campaign for the Scuderia.

Off the track however, Ferrari celebrated financial success following the publication of their full year financial results.

Ferrari's racing revenue grew in 2025, which they attribute to 'new sponsorships, which testify Ferrari’s appeal in the racing arena'. They also added that 'commercial revenues from F1 also rose in the year, thanks to the improved ranking in the 2024 season versus the previous one.'

They Italian giants also reported that 'sponsorship, commercial and brand revenues reached more than €800million, up 22 per cent, mainly attributable to sponsorships and lifestyle activities, as well as higher commercial revenues linked to the better prior year F1 ranking.'

Ferrari credit the above for helping them to reach and exceed the financial targets set for 2025 but Hamilton could surely also be thanked for the rising revenue.

Upon Hamilton's signing at the start of the 2025 season, the seven-time world champion brought with him valuable sponsorship deals after leaving Mercedes. According to Sponsorlytix, Hamilton's first photo in red brought in a combined $412,000 through various sponsors such as HP, IBM and Puma.

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 comeback is on! Ferrari insider decodes Bahrain testing appearance

Ferrari's 2025 financial growth

Outside of F1, the Ferrari brand in general has enjoyed growth with net revenues of €7.1million, which is up seven per cent versus the prior year.

The Italian automotive icons also recorded a net profit of €1.6million, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of €2.8million, up 8 per cent, and their industrial free cash flow was also €1.5million, up 50 per cent versus 2024.

Ferrari maintain their financial performance was sustained by all of its business dimensions from racing to sports cars. Last year, Ferrari's sports car product line-up was 'further enriched by the launch of 6 new models – 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale A, Amalfi, 849 Testarossa, 849 Testarossa Spider and the first reveal phase of the Ferrari Luce – which will shape deliveries in 2026 and beyond.'

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari said on the financial results: "In 2025, Ferrari confirmed the strength of its carefully-managed volume strategy, pursuing value.

"Our remarkable financial performance – with revenues up seven per cent to over €7.1billion, an EBIT margin up 120 basis points to 29.5 per cent, and industrial free cash flow surpassing €1.5 billion – was sustained by product mix, personalisation's and sponsorships.

"Demand for Ferrari remains very solid and is managed with discipline in every market reflecting our exclusivity model: our order book extends towards the end of 2027. We remain true to our identity: forward-looking and defined by our will to progress."

REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?

Related