Toto Wolff uses Epstein Files in Mercedes defence, and regrets it IMMEDIATELY

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has made a bizarre comment regarding the Epstein Files in an attempt to deflect from questions over Mercedes' fuel supplier in Bahrain this week.

Wolff attended the official F1 press conference during Thursday's lunch break in Sakhir after George Russell had once again shown off the reliability of their 2026 challenger by putting in 77 laps at the wheel of the W17.

But the Brackley-based team's successful running on track at pre-season testing has been somewhat overshadowed by talks that their fuel supplier Petronas are yet to get the official sign off from the FIA over their new sustainable fuels for the 2026 campaign.

As rumours swirl over whether Mercedes and their three customer teams may be forced to run with temporary fuel should the sustainable one not be homologated in time for the season opener, Wolff has lashed out over questions on the matter.

In the process of rubbishing these claims however, the Austrian F1 boss made a horrendous comparison between stories being conjured up in F1 media and the continued release of the Epstein Files, which detail the criminal activities of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who was convicted of sex trafficking children.

READ MORE: FIA announce official F1 vote over Mercedes compression ratio controversy

Mercedes fuel legality debate takes odd turn

During the team principal press conference in Bahrain on Thursday, Wolff was joined by Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, McLaren CEO Zak Brown, Cadillac's Graeme Lowdon and Alpine's Steve Nielsen.

In the media session hosted by F1's Lawrence Barretto, Wolff made the distasteful decision to compare the stories surrounding Mercedes' Petronas fuel to the Epstein Files, saying: "The next story comes up that our fuel is illegal. I don't know where that comes from, and it starts spinning again.

"Maybe tomorrow we're inventing something else. I don't know. I've been on the Epstein Files, God knows what I mean...[points to media representative] You're not happy with me saying that? No, I was, I was, I was too young.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur could then be seen uttering something to Wolff, to which the Silver Arrows boss responded: "I must not say that, yeah."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton questioned as Ferrari take advantage of 2026 'loophole'

Related