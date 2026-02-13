Mercedes were left quite stunned when they found a Red Bull star in their F1 garage, even if they have been flirting outrageously with Max Verstappen for months.

But it wasn't the four-time champion that landed in their lap, it was the Dutchman's team-mate Max Verstappen!

During the final hour of the first three-day test in Bahrain which was being shown live on Sky Sports F1, Red Bull's newest driver recruit accidentally tried to pit in Mercedes' garage.

The Brackley-based outfit were awaiting their young driver Kimi Antonelli, and quickly waved Hadjar on through to ensure that he got safely to his own Red Bull garage for a change of tyres.

Hadjar's team-mate Verstappen had already gone home by this stage, not sticking around in Bahrain after completing the morning session on Friday, but there's no doubt that Toto Wolff and Mercedes might have preferred him to be stopping in their garage rather than Hadjar.

Wolff has rather publicly pursued Verstappen's services in each of the last two seasons, and the Dutchman is thought to still be a contender for a seat with the Brackley outfit in the future.

The four-time world champion has reiterated that he wants to see out his current contract with Red Bull - which runs until 2028 - but if Mercedes are the dominant outfit in the sport following these regulation changes, then a future switch may well be on the cards.

Nonetheless, Hadjar's mistake caused a few laughs in the commentary box during what was quite a dull end to the week's testing schedule in Bahrain.

When will F1 be back in Bahrain?

Verstappen scarpered home quickly following his 61 laps at the circuit on Friday morning, and who can blame him, with the drivers expected back at the Sakhir International Circuit in less than a week's time.

The second three-day testing event at the track takes place between February 18-20, and lap times at that particular session will likely be more representative of what we can expect to see at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

There has been triple the amount of testing available to teams this year compared to 2025 because of the regulations reset, which is one of the most comprehensive resets in F1 history.

New power units are seeing the emphasis on electrical energy being tripled in the sport, while aerodynamic car design changes mean that the cars will be lighter, smaller, narrower and more nimble.

F1 have given the teams nine days worth of testing to iron out any potential issues in their car and power unit designs.

