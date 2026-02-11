Mercedes' F1 rivals are reportedly on a quest to outlaw their monster engine, and one insider has addressed their chances of success.

The main storyline entering the 2026 season is Mercedes and their new power unit, having discovered a loophole in the regulations relating to the geometric compression ratio.

For 2026, the ratio has been lowered from 18:1 to 16:1, but Mercedes have managed to expand the ratio beyond the limits when the car is running at higher temperatures.

However, the current rules only allow the compression ratio to be measured at ambient temperatures, where Mercedes comply with these tests and their engine is currently deemed legal.

Obviously, if you're Red Bull, Honda, Audi or Ferrari you're not going to be very happy about this, especially since the trick could lead to a 0.3 second advantage. However, can Mercedes' rivals actually do anything about it?

Are Red Bull and co trying to outlaw Mercedes engine?

Red Bull and the additional power unit manufacturers aim to create a vote to ban Mercedes' engine, but the impression from one F1 insider is that we are long way from any solution.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Bahrain, Craig Slater said: “It has been a big fuss in the in advance of this season.

"It's the notion that Mercedes, who are expert at building engines, have been able to do something clever with the cylinder chamber to expand the ratio beyond potentially what is prescribed in the regulations when the car is warmed up. So are they doing something clever with expanding metallurgy which is pretty normal to be fair in Formula 1.

"The rules dictate that the tests for these things are done at ambient temperatures. So Mercedes can satisfy those tests and maybe the engine is running rather more optimally when the car is is on track.

"People will be reading about the other four engine manufacturers, including Red Bull potentially, not being happy about this, trying to get together, trying to create a vote to get this outlawed and changed to maybe have a sensor or something like that put into the to the chamber when the car is circulating on track so it can be measured when when the engine is up to temperature.

"My understanding, and I've spoken to several leadership figures within Formula 1 and been in touch with them, is that we are a long way from that. Discussions are still being had and there is a feeling that this whole issue has been rather overblown. It might it be overtaken by other events.

"One insider explained to me that there have been so many radical changes to both the engine and the chassis rules that there there is always likely to be discussions and compromises to be found when when different teams have found different solutions."

