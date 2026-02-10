Christian Horner F1 return takes McLaren twist as new talks emerge

Christian Horner's return to F1 has reportedly taken an interesting turn with an investor who previously held a stake in McLaren Racing.

The former Red Bull team principal was sacked from the role he held for two decades at the Milton Keynes-based squad in July 2025, and is now looking for a way back into the paddock.

Just last week, Horner broke his silence regarding his attempts to return to the sport and confirmed a potential comeback was still on the cards. And now, Sky News have reported the Brit is in talks with institutional investors to acquire a stake in Alpine, including MSP Sports Capital, a former backer of McLaren.

According to Sky, MSP Sports Capital were among a group of high net worth investors who held talks with Horner over a proposal to back a potential offer for Otro Capital's 24 per cent stake in the Alpine F1 team.

Horner is yet to comment publicly on the matter and MSP Sports Capital declined to comment on Sky's report that they had been in talks with the ex-Red Bull boss.

How realistic is an F1 return for Horner?

In January 2025, Alpine confirmed the rumours that Horner and his consortium of investors were among a number of interested parties who were considering buying the Otro Capital stake in the Enstone-based squad.

Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore confirmed negotiations with Horner, although he stressed that his close personal link to the Englishman was not influencing the talks.

"Every day people call me about Otro. I don't care," Briatore said.

"So Otro want to sell their participation in Alpine. The moment somebody buys 24 per cent of Otro, we still have 75 per cent and we discuss it...I've known Christian for many years, I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

“First you need to buy [the] Otro [share], and after Renault need to accept the buyer, and after we see what's happening. But there's no link with me, because he's negotiating with Otro, he's not negotiating with us."

After his bombshell Red Bull sacking, Horner was reported to be seeking an ownership element in a rival team to avoid a similar exit from the sport happening again in future.

The 52-year-old is therefore likely to seek a controlling stake in any team he shows interest in in the future, although Renault's position on giving up their majority ownership of Alpine has not been clarified.

The identities of Horner's other alleged backers were not revealed by Sky in the latest report, but MSP Sports Capital was among the beneficiaries of a deal that valued McLaren Racing at around £3.5billion last year.

