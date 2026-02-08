The Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) saw a huge crash at the home of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during a race this weekend, a crash in which thankfully both drivers were left unharmed.

The 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi race was taking place at the Yas Marina Circuit, in the sixth and final race of the season.

ALMS is an Asian sports car racing endurance series and sees a number of classes of hypercars competing in what is a similar racing series to the European Le Mans Series.

And during the second race of the weekend, the ALMS event in Abu Dhabi saw a horrific crash which immediately brought out the red flag.

Drivers were heading down the iconic 1.2-kilometre long straight at the Yas Marina Circuit between the Turn 5 hairpin and the Turn 6/7 chicane, which was the scene of the incredible last lap battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen back in 2021.

And two cars - including a Ferrari GT car - tagged one another, sending them both spiralling into the barrier on the left-hand side of the track. The speed at which they were travelling meant that the cars pretty much disintegrated and left debris strewn across the circuit, but thankfully both drivers were ok and a red flag was called immediately.

'Incredible' ALMS safety measures praised

Many F1-starved racing fans on social media took to the comments section to commend the series for their safety measures, with one user saying: "Safety of these race cars is incredible and also race director instant red flag at the moment of incident (F1 should take notes)."

One user said: "Amazing response time from race control. Reds out before the car even stops," while another said: "More proof on how safe these modern race cars are now, that was a massive hit. And kudos to the race director for the instant red flag."

Another racing fan said: "Very glad to hear they're okay, that looked like an incredibly nasty hit into the wall."

