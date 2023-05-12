Fernando Alonso KOs soccer superstar in TikTok 'daddy' spat

Graham Shaw

Friday 12 May 2023 21:57 - Updated: 22:48

The TikTok legend that is Fernando Alonso grows by the day, and the Spanish great has done it again by delivering a hilarious social media KO to soccer superstar Iker Casillas.

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Casillas, who lifted the World Cup with his country back in 2010, has 5million fans on the social media platform.

But this week he made the mistake of trolling the upstart Alonso, who is growing fast with a million followers of his own.

Alonso vs Casillas a TikTok classic

Casillas warned Fernando about trying to take his crown, joking: "This is a message for Fernando Alonso. I am very angry with him. He wants to pass me on TikTok and that isn't happening. Don't go too far, darling! Here, the daddy of TikTok is me."

If Iker thought he was going to win this particular fight with that message, he was sadly mistaken. Back came Alonso with the killer punch - a beauty which left Iker down for the count.

How did Fernando land his haymaker? With three simple words - 'Daddy is here'. Absolutely beautiful.

Alonso is enjoying a quite incredible renaissance at the age of 41 and the oldest driver on the 2023 F1 grid. Not only is he racking up podiums at a ridiculous rate for Aston Martin, his dry wit is also taking TikTok by storm.

Throw in those rumours about a possible romance with music megastar Taylor Swift and Alonso must be the brightest star in the paddock right now.

