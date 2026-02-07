F1 champion Max Verstappen's former Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez has issued a brutal takedown of the Dutchman's fashion choices.

Perez and Verstappen were team-mates at the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2021 and 2024, with the Dutchman winning four world championship titles in that time, but Perez helping the team secure two constructors' championships.

Their partnership came to an end in 2024, when Perez was axed at the end of the season and replaced by Liam Lawson.

Perez spent last season off the grid completely, not racing in any full-time series as he took a sabbatical from the world of F1.

This year, however, the 36-year-old is back in a full-time F1 seat, with the new Cadillac team alongside former Mercedes racer Valtteri Bottas.

And it is this partnership that has led Perez to issue a brutal takedown on his former team-mate, appearing in a video alongside Bottas for Cadillac sponsor Esquire's YouTube channel.

The pair were talking about which of their former team-mates have the best fashion choices, with Bottas pointing to Lewis Hamilton and Zhou Guanyu as style icons. But when the topic of Verstappen came up, both drivers laughed. Not a good sign for the Dutchman!

Perez said: "Oh Max? I think he has one jeans in his life, one pair of shoes," while Bottas simply said: "Always the same."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's Ferrari exit condition revealed as Horner tells all on championship failings

Bottas and Perez a fine pairing

Cadillac head into their first season as a constructor with drivers who have claimed 16 grand prix victories between them, and they will bring a high level of experience with them as Cadillac look to navigate the sport.

Both drivers are well into their 30s, and have been off the F1 grid since 2024, but their objective will be to help the team to develop their car and fight higher up the grid.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has already stated that he expects the team to be running plum last in the competitive order during their first season, and we are only expecting to see Cadillac's full potential in 2028, when their power unit partnership with General Motors begins.

Time will tell as to whether or not Perez and Bottas will still be in the sport by then, but the team also have young drivers Zhou and Colton Herta within their ranks who will be looking to make an impression from test driver roles.

F1's 11th team are set to launch their very first F1 car and livery at a special 2026 launch, which will take place on February 8 during the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals the one condition that will see Hamilton leave Ferrari

Related